KALKASKA — Republican candidate Bob Baldwin handily won the District No. 2 seat on the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners, defeating his Democratic counterpart by more than 2-to-1 votes.
Baldwin received 1,141 votes, while Democrat Danielle Stein-Seabolt got 472, according to unofficial election results released late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning by Kalkaska County Clerk Deborah Hill.
Baldwin, 69, currently serves on the Rapid River Township Planning Commission and also on the township’s road committee. He said he was encouraged to run for the open seat by several in the community and he agreed to take up the challenge, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
The district encompasses both Coldsprings and Rapid River townships.
The vacancy on the board for District No. 2 was created when current commissioner Leigh Ngirarsaol did not seek re-election this year.
It was the sole contested race in Tuesday's contest for an elected county post in Kalkaska County.
