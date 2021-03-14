TRAVERSE CITY — A new report shines a revealing spotlight on poverty in the mitten state — and the million-plus Michigan families and children struggling to survive at the bottom.
The report comes after a year of work by the collaborative Michigan Poverty Task Force — created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December 2019 to better address the chronic issue. Their work didn’t focus on explaining, highlighting or defining poverty.
It aimed to fix.
“As we’re able to build (better) skill-sets and tools in working households in the region, it gives them better opportunity for a self-sustaining wage,” said Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley.
About 1.4 million (or 14.1 percent) of Michiganders live in poverty, according to United Way’s most recent ALICE reporting — and nearly 3 million more teeter on the edge, barely making ends meet. ALICE (asset-limited, income-constrained and employed) includes those within 250 percent of federal poverty line, offering a broader view of the state’s working poor.
“The unfortunate truth is that there are many Michiganders, even in northwest lower Michigan, who are housing (and financially) insecure, and there’s no silver bullet for that,” McCauley said. “The State of Michigan government is not going to solve poverty — there’s not an entity out there that’s going to ‘solve’ this generations-long issue. It’s an issue area that’s going to require a multidisciplinary approach and leadership in all sectors to positively impact any outcome.”
So, rather than one, the Task Force is trying 35 silver bullets — each one, a policy recommendation spanning state departments and collaborations with nonprofits, community groups and officials of all sorts.
It calls for plenty of work in plenty of areas, from strengthening safety nets and economic security, crime prevention and increasing access to child care and school-based breakfast and lunch programs to broadening eligibility for criminal record expungements, increasing educational attainment and improving access to housing.They also hope to spur expanded access to unemployment programs, streamlined access to federal aid programs and the tossing of barriers like asset tests for food assistance benefits to the curb.
Several recommendations entail across-the-board collaboration — and healthy buy-in from the State Legislature.
McCauley calls help for impoverished children particularly vital.
According to state data, about 20 percent of Michigan children live in poverty — statistically, six in every 30-student class.
What’s more is that, statewide, a University of Michigan breakdown of poverty data shows 7.6 percent of students know homelessness by fifth grade.
Those tallies are even higher in Grand Traverse (10.2 percent), Benzie (15.5 percent), Leelanau (11.4 percent), Antrim (16.3 percent), and Kalkaska (16.9 percent) counties, according to that report.
It’s a huge focus for United Way of Northwest Michigan and its CEO, Seth Johnson.
“We want every child to have a strong foundation for the future,” Johnson said. “And that means, across the spectrum, making sure that their needs are met at home so that they’re able to go and have strong, quality educations.”
To start, the Task Force suggests tossing k-12 reduced lunch programming out the window — instead, free lunch should be expanded to include those students. Any kid who qualifies for free meals should have “pay-to-play” fees for extracurriculars waived as well, and school breakfast programs must be expanded to all students.
Access to federal funding for childcare should be expanded to those within 180- to 250-percent of the federal poverty line as well, according to the report, which is currently restricted to those within 130 percent.
“(The goal is to) put structure in place so they don’t fall behind, and have the same opportunities as other students in their class,” McCauley said. “For us to really tackle poverty, we do need to look at generational poverty, we do need to look at the structural mechanisms that create a continuance of poverty in our region.”
In line with that, the Great Start Readiness Program, which provides preschooling to 4-year-olds at risk of educational failure, proves vital to combatting generational poverty and improving educational attainment, according to the report. According to 2018 census data, about 64,148 Michigan four-year-olds fall at or below ALICE threshold, or 250 percent of the federal poverty line. Currently, gaps in Great Start and Head Start leave more than 20,000 with needs unmet.
An ever-widening gap between what federal guidelines deem impoverished and the nation’s lowest costs of living misrepresents numbers a bit, Johnson said — the metric, established in 1969, proves a bit out-of-date. According to United Way reports, a family of four needs an annual $61,000 to meet basic needs — yet the federal poverty line for such a household sits at $26,500.
They’re even further off in places like Traverse City and other northern Michigan strongholds, where housing crises and sky-high rent prices drive up costs of living, McCauley added, alongside slow wage growth. And while the information is valuable and sure to spur some long-term improvement, it does little for those struggling to keep rent paid and little ones fed.
“The unfortunate issue is that doesn’t help with next month, or even this year,” McCauley said.
While local ALICE data for 2020 won’t be available until later this month, according to Johnson, they’ll likely show the pandemic’s impacts on employment and economic stability.
It’s sure to underline the need for the support — and not just in one or two or three areas.
“It’s not just that we’re going to solve the housing crisis that we have up here, and that’s going to make everything better,” Johnson said. “We have to address the housing crisis, we have the childcare issues that we have, we have to address some job issues that we have, some skills development issues. We need to address food insecurity, transportation.
“We have to address all of them to move our region forward.”
