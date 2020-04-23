TRAVERSE CITY — A news- and data-tested journalist will join the the Record-Eagle, starting in June, thanks to a partnership with Report for America.
Kaye LaFond's reporting has won regional Edward R. Murrow awards for Best Investigative Reporting and Best News Documentary. She lives in northern Michigan; received a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from Michigan Technological University; and has worked previously at Michigan Radio and Interlochen Public Radio.
She has also freelanced for the R-E, and worked on several data projects, including recent reporting on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic and its relationship to household income and politics.
Funding for the RFA position is split between the organization, the newspaper and community donations.
RFA, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, exponentially grew its newsroom corps from 59 reporters to 225 this year, who will be placed throughout 45 states and Puerto Rico. A $2.5 million contribution from the Facebook Journalism Project fueled the growth to shore up local newsrooms amid national cuts and challenges, an RFA statement read.
Placements were fiercely competitive; the program had more than 1,800 applicants.
LaFond's work ethic and local expertise put her at the top of the pack, said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne.
"Kaye is a fabulously talented data journalist, and we're excited to bring her into our newsroom team full time," Payne said. "Few news organizations in Michigan have a dedicated data journalist, especially one as skilled as Kaye. With help from RFA, we're creating something pretty special here in Traverse City."
For her part, LaFond said she is looking forward to her time in the R-E newsroom.
"I am thrilled to work with the editorial staff at the Record-Eagle, who have already shown immense support for my No. 1 goal — reporting that informs and includes everybody, but starts with information and voices left out of other coverage," LaFond said.
You can help support the Record-Eagle's partnership with Report for America with donations made directly to fund LaFond's position HERE.
