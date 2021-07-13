TRAVERSE CITY — Union Street Dam in Traverse City needs work, that much is clear from the latest Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy inspection.
The next steps are unresolved, both as the city and one of its residents grapple in the state Court of Appeals over a proposed replacement, and as the city eyes the costs of any future next steps.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he roughly figured it could cost $60,000 to $100,000 for future investigations the report recommends. They include structural assessments of the earthen berm, dive inspections of the main spillway and reassessment of whether the spillway capacities are adequate.
The report states structural failure isn’t imminent, but the condition of “fair to poor” is a downgrade from previous “satisfactory” findings, Colburn said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers noted it puts the dam in the same category as the Edenville Dam on the Tittabawassee River, which breached in May 2020 following massive rains.
“Our infrastructure is failing us, not just with dams but with bridges, with roads, with sewer, with water,” he said. “Our past forefathers built all this stuff and we ignored it for far too long, we have to start fixing and replacing it all.”
The inspection itself wasn’t a given as the city eyed replacing the dam with a labyrinth weir and 400-foot-long fish-sorting channel in a project known as FishPass, Colburn said. But EGLE went ahead with the once-every-three-year process after a court ruling held up the project that otherwise would be underway.
Findings included more erosion at the earthen berm’s toe caused by seepage, trees that needed removing to avoid any erosion or structural damage should the trees topple, a gap between sheet piling and the auxiliary spillway’s wing wall and indications the main spillway culverts needed inspecting — and likely replacing.
That would amount to replacing the dam, as much of the process and, therefore, costs would be the same. Replacing the dam could cost roughly $10-12 million, a number likely to increase over time in light of ever-rising material costs. He pointed to recent bids to replace the West Front Street bridge that outstripped engineer’s estimates by 86 percent.
It’s also a cost the city likely would have to foot on its own, as FishPass largely is funded through more than $20 million in federal grants that couldn’t be used for a replacement that doesn’t include it, Colburn said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary, who requested commissioners review the inspection report at their study session Monday, pointed out those recommendations to inspect the culverts for replacement differ from past inspections that suggested they could be relined.
It’s another source of frustration as the city attempts to fix a long list of aging infrastructure, Carruthers said
McGillivary noted the question of what to do about the dam has been around since at least 2005, and argued it needs replacing because anything else would be “kicking the can down the road.”
A breach would be devastating, not only for the water sent surging downriver but for what else would come downstream, city Director of Public Services Frank Dituri said.
McGillivary noted the sediment upriver of the dam poses a problem if it’s stirred up.
“If the dam fails, it’s going to be running through the streets of Traverse City and out into Lake Michigan,” he said. “It’s going to be an unnatural disaster ... with huge environmental consequences.
The report made some other recommendations, including removing trees from the earthen dam — Dituri said he counted 27 that need to come down. That isn’t possible under an injunction 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power issued in January.
It bars the city from moving earth or cutting trees at the dam. Power issued it after Dituri and Dan Zielinski, Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s project lead for FishPass, indicated two massive willows in the park would be spared, but a contractor later marked those trees.
Power said at the time that he no longer believed he knew everything he needed to know to determine city resident Rick Buckhalter’s suit challenging commissioner’s authority to approve the project wasn’t likely to succeed on the merits, reversing a ruling he made in December 2020.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht told Power those trees would be saved, and argued the project doesn’t amount to disposing of or changing the use of parkland to non-park uses. Either one would be barred by city charter amendments.
But Power disagreed, ruling that the fish-sorting channel in the plans is a laboratory and doesn’t fit the city’s definition of park uses. Then, state Appeals Court judges denied both the city and GLFC’s motion to peremptory reverse his decision, and to fast-track an appeal of it.
Attorneys and project managers are aware of the report and weighing their next steps, Trible-Laucht told commissioners — she recommended against anything that would violate the court order after Commissioner Christie Minervini asked about any precedent to disregard injunctions if public health and safety is in danger.
A few in the public voiced their support for FishPass, including Gary Howe, who said he dealt with the question of Union Street Dam during a lengthy stint on various city boards, including as city commissioner. He saw the dam replacement as the city’s attempt at getting ahead of a situation when the city’s often criticized for being reactive instead of proactive.
Mark Wilson, a city resident and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians tribal council member, said he supported the river restoration project both as a city voter and as part of the tribal government.
Buckhalter said he wasn’t moved by the inspection, and asserted that nothing it found was new save an animal hole.
“Don’t make this into a ‘Chicken Little’ story,” he said. “The facts are going to play out when they’re evenly presented, and that didn’t happen tonight. So do what you’re going to do, but you know I’m going to challenge it.”
