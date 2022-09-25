KALKASKA — Wrapping up the third week of the school year, Kalkaska Public Schools has filled all of its teacher positions.
Bus drivers, a biology teacher and a special education teacher proved the most difficult positions to hire before the start of the 2022-23 school year. Some were open for months at a time with very few qualified applicants seeking them out, said Rick Heitmeyer, KPS superintendent.
But there’s an unsure path ahead. Between future retirements and declining enrollments, Heitmeyer said he’s concerned about how Kalkaska schools, and schools across the country, will fare.
“Every organization is looking for people,” Heitmeyer said. “But hopefully we can find some creative ways to rebuild the staff in education because it is the one career that essentially prepares all the other careers.”
According to the results of a survey from the Michigan Educators Association that polled 3,500 pre-K-12 teachers and support staff, counselors, social workers and therapists, 87 percent of respondents said they were extremely or very concerned about teacher and staff shortages.
From that same survey, 83 percent said they were extremely or very concerned about compensation for teachers and staff.
Recently, statewide legislation provided more incentives to future educators to join the profession — such as pay for student teachers. The past two state school aid budgets broke records in the amount of funding they put forth for schools.
But many in education still see more change needed ahead, especially when it comes to teacher compensation.
Waning pay and benefits
A 2022 report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that teachers across the country are paid less in weekly wages and total competition than other college-educated workers, and the situation has worsened over time.
In Michigan, teachers make 18.4 percent less than comparable college-educated workers. In 28 states, teachers make over 20 percent less than other college-educated workers.
The report also takes into account a teacher’s entire compensation package. In comparison to other workers, teachers had an advantage in their benefits offerings, a gap that has grown between 1993 and 2021, but that advantage is still not enough to offset the decline in wages over the same time period, according to the report.
For teachers in Michigan, healthcare benefits and retirement plans have diminished over time, yet wages have mostly stayed stagnant.
Gary Wellnitz, Northern Field Representative with the American Federation of Teachers — Michigan (AFTMI), said he was not surprised by the data outlined in the EPI report.
In his position, Wellnitz works with teachers unions that negotiate teacher contracts and salary. Wellnitz said that, with six negotiations he worked on in the past year, salaries for new teachers ranged from $34,240 to $42,000.
For a family of two, an annual salary of $36,620 or less is below the poverty line.
“There’s just no way that if you are the main breadwinner of the family that you’re going to pick education,” Wellnitz said. “Sadly, that’s not the reality.”
In the past, there was a special pension system that teachers were offered that was better than most other retirement systems, said David Hecker, AFTMI president. Within it, teachers accrued time while they worked and their retirement was based on their top three earning years.
Now, teachers receive essentially the same retirement plan as pretty much any other profession, Hecker said.
Legislation from the state that has come down since the beginning of the 2000s has also changed the kinds of benefits that teachers can receive and what they can ask for at the bargaining table.
Laws such as Public Act 54 of 2011 and Public Act 260 of 2011 essentially created a minimum amount that teachers have to pay for their healthcare and restricted the kinds of subjects that unions can discuss during bargaining agreements, Hecker said.
The restrictive subjects were topics that unions had bargained on for years, including teacher discipline and discharge policies, Hecker said.
These actions not only changed the kinds of benefits teachers receive, but also how unions can work on their behalf.
“If you weaken unions, you’re weakening educators by taking away the strength of their voice,” Hecker said.
search for solutionsIn December 2021, the American Federation of Teachers convened a national taskforce to examine the causes and propose solutions for school districts experiencing extreme teacher and staff shortages. In recent months, the taskforce surveyed many of its members from across the nation, worked alongside education researchers and developed a report with suggested solutions.
Many teachers are not paid a living wage, and they must take on more than one job to afford necessities and manage student loan debt, the report found. It suggests that state governments develop loan forgiveness programs and create a salary floor so all workers are paid a living wage.
It also suggests that school districts establish loan assistance benefits and compensation systems that align with current and future staff needs. Pay-for-performance compensation systems are ineffective, and bonuses, while appreciated, don’t replace consistent salary increases, according to the report.
While school districts determine teacher pay without intervention from the state, they are restrained by the money that the state gives them for their budgets. Educators are grateful for the recent school aid budgets, which provide back-to-back increases between 2021 and 2022, and the increases in the foundational allowance.
But a lot of that is one-time funding that can change in the next year’s budget, and many educators believe that there is still a long way to go and more legislation to be put in place to ensure that teachers are being paid enough.
“It’s up and down annually depending on who gets in office as to whether we have sufficient funding or whether we’re going to starve on the vine,” Wellnitz said.
Betsy Coffia, Grand Traverse County commissioner and candidate for the House’s 103rd district, said bringing teacher pay to parity with other similar professionals is a no-brainer, but it can’t end there — issues like housing, childcare and mental health also need to be addressed. She said she thinks that kind of ongoing investment is possible, but there needs to be different people in Lansing.
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, Republican candidate for the 103rd State House district, said that, in the past two years, the state has allocated a lot of money to public education, and he doesn’t see that commitment to funding public education waning. But, if the latest investments into public education aren’t solving the major issues being faced by Michigan’s schools, then maybe something else has to change, he said.
“The question is maybe not the amount of money that we have — it’s how we use it, how we spend it in that structure that we call public schools,” O’Malley said.
John Roth, a Republican running for the 104th state rep district, said he also thinks the state legislature is committed to keeping school funding where it’s at or increasing it, but not rolling it back. In terms of helping teacher compensation, he said he’s behind offering merit pay — opposed by the MEA — and doing away with the retirement tax.
Barbara Conley, Democratic candidate for the 37th Senate District, said she thinks the state should play a big role in improving teacher compensation. Some of that can come from making sure every teacher makes a living wage — and matching their wages with the cost of living where they are, so teachers don’t have to worry that they can’t afford housing.
Cathy Albro, a Democratic candidate for the 104th state representative district, said the state legislature should have a huge role in improving teacher compensation, and new appropriations from the state are great, but more needs to be done to undo defunding from the past. Improving teacher retirement plans, making funding more consistent, student loan forgiveness programs and earmarked funds for wages would all be a good place to start, she said.
“We have to do something now,” Albro said. “It’s already too late.”
‘There will be a difference’The changes have taken a toll on the teacher shortage and in how teachers view their work.
“One of the things that worked well, in the eyes of teachers, was they were able to have really good insurance and they had the pension they could look forward to knowing that their salary may not be where it should be in reality,” Heitmeyer said. “Now, you get into a situation where teachers are telling kids: ‘You don’t want to go into education because a lot of the benefits we used to look for are going away.’”
Florina Kapitzke taught middle and high schoolers in Traverse City for more than 20 years. During that time period, Kapitzke watched teacher benefits and wages change throughout her school district, sometimes at the hands of the state, sometimes at the hands of the school district administration.
Watching benefits get eroded over time was “disheartening”, she said. She struggled with the idea that she may dissuade someone from entering the education profession, but she did say that she would recommend they look for a job with better pay.
Kapitzke said she has faith in the teachers who she knows at local schools, and she thinks students are in good hands.
But she worries about the future, and how a continual lack of appreciation for teachers will begin to impact the quality of the education being provided by public schools.
“Without competitive wages, without attractive packages, without respect from both within — and I mean administration and school board — and from without — I mean the public — you can’t expect the same output,” Kapitzke said. “There will be a difference.”
