TRAVERSE CITY — Fire damaged an auto repair garage in Garfield Township, and firefighters battled not only the blaze but frigid temperatures and more.
Grand Traverse Metro firefighters had to use aerial ladders to put out flames at Universal Auto & Truck Repair, 3353 Cass Road, according to a release from department Chief Pat Parker. They responded at 1:39 a.m. Saturday when temperatures neared zero degrees.
Reports indicated the repair garage's door blew out and a vehicle was in the fire. Firefighters found the shop portion ablaze, and flames spread to the attic. They quickly sprayed the fire with water but the building's numerous ceilings, overhead garage doors and frigid temperatures complicated their efforts.
Firefighters completely snuffed the flames after more than two hours, with help from the Traverse City Fire Department, according to the release. Mobile Medical Response was there on standby, and no one was hurt. Cass Road was closed for almost four hours so firefighters could lay a water supply line across it.
Officials are investigating the cause and origin.
