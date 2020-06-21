TRAVERSE CITY — “When it rains, it pours, literally. I mean, it is what it is, what can I say?”
That’s what Monica Lo Greco, who co-owns restaurant PepeNero with husband Giorgio, said about their space being flooded May 28 after taking a hit from the COVID-19 lockdown.
It took the restaurant’s whole crew to clean up the muck and water, then sanitize their space inside the Village at Grand Traverse Commons from top to bottom.
Dealing with the aftermath was a huge challenge, but the restaurant reopened seven days after, Lo Greco said. The damage would’ve been worse had it destroyed any restaurant equipment or drywall.
Libby Robold, who with husband Michael owns Yoga for Health Education, wasn’t so lucky.
The longtime tenants had to throw out the custom floors they installed over 19 years, and estimates put the replacement at $20,000. Drywall had to be cut away three feet up from the floor.
The business was already hurting because of COVID-19 restrictions, Robold said — switching to online classes helped. She’s still trying to recoup her costs through renter’s insurance but early indicators are that their policy won’t help.
But while Robold and others in Grand Traverse Commons had to deal with a deluge, they’ve benefited from another kind of outpouring.
Sanctuary Handcrafted Goods owner Christie Minervini said she was one of a handful of business owners pushing back water from their end of the hall with mops and squeegees. She was buoyed to see so many Grand Traverse Commons residents, store owners and even a few visitors pitch in to contain the flood using brooms, squeegees, mops — whatever would move water, she said.
So was Robold, who described arriving to her flooded yoga studio as “surreal.” But she was also struck by the sight of one of her neighbors with Human Nature School mopping up water and smiling.
Robold said she wasn’t sure the studio could reopen, until its employees and students brought a second outpouring of support. She and her husband resisted fundraising at first until employees urged them, and their students chipped in $13,000 for a new floor. Others volunteered to help clean up.
“And the response has been heartbreakingly beautiful and overwhelming, and we know now because of the yoga community coming together that we are going to be able to open our doors,” she said, later adding the studio could reopen in three to four weeks.
A May 28 downpour caused a tributary of Kids Creek that runs alongside Red and Cottageview drives to overflow, said Raymond Minervini II, of site developer Minervini Group and Christie Minervini’s husband. The deluge also overwhelmed storm drains and caused sewage to back up inside the building.
Then, doors toward the building’s north end buckled after rain that funneled down an accessible ramp pooled against it, letting a surge of water in, Christie Minervini said.
There’s a silver lining to the flood happening in the afternoon, she said.
“If it had happened when we weren’t on site and weren’t aware what was happening, it would’ve been so much worse,” she said.
A contractor brought in drying machines that ran for several days, everything had to be sanitized and tons of water-damaged drywall and flooring had to be thrown out, Raymond Minervini II said. Total damages for all property owners could hit $500,000, including costs to the Minervini Group likely exceeding $300,000.
Raymond Minervini II said the first deluge prepared everyone for another big rain that hit 13 days later on June 10. Sandbags and pumps were able to hold back the runoff.
Shops and restaurants reopened June 13, Christie Minervini said.
Now, the Grand Traverse County Drain Commission, Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay and others will help figure out why the first flood happened and make sure it doesn’t repeat, Raymond Minervini II said. Hills funnel runoff toward the 150-year-old building and a large storm drain carries away. But some measures the state took when building the former psychiatric hospital don’t seem to be working as well as they could.
Two massive rains within 13 days of each other is disconcerting, and now the question is how to handle lots of runoff while preserving water quality — Tributary AA, as the little creek is known, is a trout stream — and the campus’ historic nature.
Lo Greco said cleaning up after the flood was stressful and she’s happy it’s over, but the fear of another one is on her mind every time it rains.
“Hopefully it doesn’t happen again because we can’t deal with another wave,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.