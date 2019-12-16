TRAVERSE CITY — Dick Grout still remembers where he was and what he was doing when the Battle of the Bulge broke out, though after 75 years, some fine detail is missing.
He was with the 112th Combat Engineers working to bridge a river in the Ardennes in Belgium, he said. The river was small but the banks were steep, so the engineers needed to build a span he figures was about 120 feet long.
German troops were just across the river, and they started firing mortars at Grout and other combat engineers at the task, he said.
“We took cover until that stopped, then started working on building the bridge again,” he said.
That went on for around three hours before Grout was hit, he said. A mortar exploded and sprayed his back and legs with shrapnel, knocking him unconscious.
The details of what happened next are fuzzy, but Grout said medics patched him up before sending him to a hospital ship in the English Channel. He came to on the boat, which was staffed by nurses who belonged to a religious order and wore long gowns and white hats.
“It looked to me when I first came to like, well, I must’ve made it to heaven,” he said.
COUNTEROFFENSIVE
Grout was wounded on Dec. 16, the first day the German military launched a counteroffensive against Allied forces that had made it to Germany’s border. His recovery kept him out of battle during the ensuing attacks that broke through U.S. lines, only to collapse after Germans’ fuel supplies ran thin and Allied reinforcements fought back.
More than 200,000 German soldiers and nearly 1,000 tanks launched the surprise attack on Dec. 16 in the Ardennes with the aim of dividing U.S. and British forces, according to U.S. Army accounts. By day’s end they had broken through the U.S. front and created the “bulge” in the defensive line that gave the battle its name.
Bad weather gave cover to the Germans and protected them from aerial attack, said Tom Gordon, a humanities instructor for Northwestern Michigan College. Adolph Hitler told his commanders he wanted to hit the U.S. at the weakest point of its line, split Allied forces and recapture Antwerp, a deepwater port critical for resupply.
“He knew that the Soviets were planning a major offensive from the east, and so he wanted to bring all of this to bear in the west and wipe out the Allies there, then turn around and beat the Soviets,” he said. “Rather Napoleonic, but it just didn’t work out.”
LEAVING GERMANY
Emile Dufresne was 21 when he was a medic with the 486th Anti-Aircraft Battalion, he said.
The 486th had crossed the German border mid-September 1944 after battling through France and Belgium, according to a battalion combat history written by Army Major John Walker and Capt. Ralph Abele. The battalion was part of the Third Armored Division, nicknamed “Spearhead” because of its leading role in the First Army’s push through Europe after the D-Day landings in Normandy.
Dufresne was near Stolberg, Germany, when on Dec. 16 his battalion was ordered to move, he said. They got word that German Field Marshal Gerd von Rundstedt’s forces had broken Allied lines in Belgium.
He was held up on the way when the half-track he was riding nearly fell off a bridge, he said.
“We stood there all night while the rest of the division kept going through to the Ardennes,” he said, adding his quartermaster eventually helped get them back on the road.
His battery was in the woods near the Belgian town of Bastogne when members of the same division were surrounded, he said.
Task Force Hogan had been cut off at Marcouray, and air-dropped supplies meant for them landed miles away, Abele and Walker wrote. They got the order to destroy their equipment on Christmas Eve, dumping their ammo in a well and crippling their vehicles. Then, they walked 23 miles in 14 hours to rejoin American lines.
TAKE COVER
Dufresne wasn’t a part of this but remembers other tense times, including when German planes dropped bombs around a house where U.S. soldiers gathered to watch movies at night, he said. A parachute flare lit up the scene and he was running to the house to see if anyone was hurt. He had to dive into a ditch as the bombs fell.
He also remembers V-1 flying bombs — called “buzz bombs” — flying over the anti-aircraft battalion. They made a loud sound reminiscent of a bulldozer that you could hear from a half-mile away. But the gunner on an M-15 half-track had to crank their bucket around by hand, and buzz bombs flew at treetop level.
“They were just over your head, they were too low for us to get a target,” he said.
Grout remembers having to duck for cover at times too, but he didn’t really feel scared. He came ashore on Omaha Beach on D-Day with the task of clearing exits from the beach. It was the first time his unit was exposed to small arms fire and explosions.
There was no telling how the men would react, but Grout said some were able to accept it and others were overcome — he doesn’t blame the latter at all. Grout said he’s not sure why, but he fell into the first group.
“This is what you had to do, so you did it,” he said. “I guess I was lucky that way.”
SUCCESS TO FAILURE
For the Germans, initial success gave way to failure when the weather cleared and they ran out of gas, Gordon said. Allied planes pounded the Nazis, destroying tons of tanks.
The battle was a costly one for Germany, costing up to 100,000 troops and tons of hardware, Gordon said. Instead of forcing the Allies to the negotiating table, the failed counteroffensive left Germany exposed, with the U.S. and Britain pushing in from the west and the Soviet Army attacking from the east.
Grout found out about the battle from newspapers, other people and other second-hand sources, he said. He was in England recovering from his injuries, and at first there was a concern that things weren’t going well. Then, he heard Gen. George Patton was involved in fighting back and figured things would work out well.
“He had a good reputation for getting things done,” Grout said.
AFTER THE BATTLE
Dufresne, now 96, and the rest of the 486th went back to Stolberg, and from there went to Cologne in March, he said. He has a picture of vehicles trundling over a pontoon bridge spanning the Rhine on March 20.
Grout rejoined his unit after they crossed the Rhine, he said — he was disappointed to miss that. He doesn’t remember where they were when Germany surrendered in May, but remembered how everyone was preparing to invade Japan, at least mentally, until the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August.
Dufresne recalled hearing about the bombings, too, and was stunned to think of the devastation they had caused. He was happy to get to go home, though.
LIFE AFTER WAR
Grout had enough “points” — earned for time overseas and in combat — to go home but he wanted to stay and marry a Scottish woman named Norma he met while training in England.
They wed in Dumfries and went to Boston, where Grout worked for John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance on pension plans and annuities, he said. They went from there to Los Angeles, then Orchard Lake.
Grout and his wife bought a small farm near Northport and lived there after he retired, he said — she has since passed away. He’s 99 and now lives in Traverse City.
Dufresne worked as a pattern maker after the war, first in Bath, Maine, and later in Muskegon. He retired after becoming part-owner of a company there and his wife, who recently died, moved to a house in the woods near Wellston.
He lives in a house near Interlochen with sweeping views from its hilltop spot. There’s a room in which his old uniform hangs and where he keeps his medals, pictures, books and a map of the 486th’s progress through Europe. He’s still pained by the memories of those who didn’t come back, and agreed on something he and many others have said before: freedom isn’t free.
“We all have our responsibilities to do our share,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.