TRAVERSE CITY — Seventy-eight years have passed since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.
“Japan wanted to conquer the world. There was lots of damage,” said Larry Lelito, a veteran and member of the VFW Post 2780.
U.S. Navy seamen Charles and Eugene Skiles, from a farm in Richmond, Missouri, were among the 1,177 sailors and Marines who died aboard the USS Arizona. This was one of eight battleships stationed at Pearl Harbor, and one of four that sank.
Traverse City resident Renee Leon never met her uncles, as she was born 10 years after the incident in Hawaii. Leon said her father, Emmett, was 15 in 1941 — the youngest of 13 Skiles children.
“We know where Charles and Eugene ended up, but not everyone got to know that,” Leon said. “All those families feel that pain even today.”
Leon said her dad, grandfather and grandmother were invited to California to watch a ship return in 1945 or 1946. Leon called this a “phantom experience” because they did not get to see their sons’ ship.
“My grandparents got a U.S. flag in memory of their sons,” she said. “They were very simple people. All that honoring was huge to them.”
When she learned the story from her family members, she knew she wanted to do something to recognize them.
“We call the boys heroes because they served and we honor them,” Leon said. “Pearl Harbor made this country what we have today. If these stories get forgotten, it will affect our nation because people will take it for granted.”
VFW Post 2780 member and local veteran Mark Smith agreed, adding that it is necessary to remember the past.
“You can’t change history; it’s gone,” he said. “But it’s getting taken away. That’s part of our history.”
Leon designed a king-size quilt decorated with two gold stars for the Gold Star Mother her grandmother became and blue stars, which recognize the people currently serving in the military. She also added original letters and newspaper articles about the Skiles brothers using a photo transfer technique. She said most of it is handmade, but a machine helped too.
She said it took her about two years to complete, as she worked on other projects. She recently presented the quilt and the Skiles family story to the Fellowship Quilters of Traverse City, of which she is a member.
Leon said she later found out her cousin Garold LeRoy Skiles also died at Pearl Harbor, serving aboard the USS Oklahoma. She made a smaller quilt with one gold star as a tribute to him.
