TRAVERSE CITY — Two yellow mums. Those were the mystery visitor’s flower choice in 2019, resting on the steel joist at Grand Traverse County’s 9/11 Memorial.
Other years, it was a bouquet of wildflowers.
Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief Pat Parker said he keeps an eye out, yet has no idea who visits the memorial on September 11 every year and leaves fresh flowers behind.
“We never see anybody, then all of a sudden, there they are,” Parker said.
The fact that the person chooses to remain anonymous, rather than seeking attention, gives their expression a reverence Parker said he feels a particular respect for.
This year, the memorial — a 3,800 lb. piece of floor beam steel recovered from the North Tower of the World Trade Center — will be open, yet likely a bit quieter than in other years.
For the first time since Grand Traverse Metro firefighters brought the artifact to the site in 2011 from New York City, no public ceremony is planned, Parker said.
“Having a hundred people here, the Boy Scouts, members of the public, we just didn’t think it’s the year for that,” Parker said.
“People are disappointed and I understand that,” he added. “But our building is still technically closed to the public, we’re not giving tours and unfortunately, it’s just one of those things.”
Parker encouraged people to come on their own and visit the memorial, whether to say a prayer, reflect or share a moment of unforgettable U.S. history.
One resident who said he plans to go and pay his respects is Wayne Kladder, a former chair of the Metro Fire Department Board.
“I appreciate all the work the fire department does and the risks they take,” Kladder said. “When we brought that piece of steel here, well, I just feel what happened is something we all need to remember.”
Kladder worked in IT for Traverse City Area Public Schools and said he’ll never forget seeing high school television monitors turned on in classrooms as a plane hit the north tower.
“As I stood there, I just felt such a loss,” Kladder said.
The Grand Traverse 9/11 Memorial Park is behind the Fire Administration Building, 897 Parsons Rd., at the corner of Parsons and Three Mile roads in East Bay Township.
Parker said expressions of emotion at the site are welcomed.
“I’ve seen people lay their hands on it, hold their hands out but not touch it, sing or pray,” Parker said. “They are welcome here. We told all those New York firefighters that we would never forget what happened and we won’t.”
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four passenger airplanes, flew them into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia and crashed one in a rural site outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
It was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil and the greatest loss of rescue personnel in a single event in American history.
Of the 2,977 people who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack, 412 were emergency workers, including 343 firefighters, and 60 were police officers, information on the 9/11 memorial website shows.
More than 25,000 people were injured and many responders and survivors experienced long-term health consequences, the site reports.
