TRAVERSE CITY — As refugees flood out of Ukraine to flee Russian bombs, another deluge of donations is coming into the country, including from northern Michigan.
Local churches, including one that ministers to Ukrainian-Americans in the Traverse City area, are raising money and collecting goods to help people both inside the country amid Russia’s assault and those who fled for safety, or are still trying to. Money is already filling bellies, gas tanks and more, and the show of support is a bit of comfort at a hideous time.
Many others are joining in, and now two organizations with connections both far and wide want to do more.
The International Affairs Forum and National Writers Series are partnering on an event with an impressive list of speakers and could include Ukrainian music and snacks, said Jim Bensley, IAF’s director. The goal: raise $250,000 to help not only overseas, but here in Michigan.
There are no shortages of fundraisers for Ukraine, and the two organizations didn’t want to compete, Bensley said. But as members thought about what they could do, they recalled their mission to be a local resource on critical global issues.
“That’s what we stand for as IAF, and obviously this is probably the most critical issue right now so we thought, how can we help, how can we use our connections to give back,” he said.
Dr. Ulana Suprun, Ukraine’s former health minister, created the nonprofit Foundation Ukraine to support the country’s first responders, and will join the event virtually, Bensley said.
Actor Benjamin Busch, a U.S. Marines reservist who recently volunteered to train Ukrainian military recruits on his own initiative will be there, as will Kristi Gleason, Bethany Christian Services’ vice president for adult and family refugees and immigrant services.
Local author and NWS co-founder Doug Stanton will facilitate a discussion with John Zachman, a political science professor at Northwestern Michigan College, while IAF board member and retired Marine Major Gen. Mike Leonard will speak to Arwa Damon, international correspondent and former IAF guest, in a pre-taped segment.
Proceeds will go to four organizations, including Bethany Christian Services.
The nonprofit agency has helped religious refugees from Ukraine settle in the Traverse City area since the 1970s, said Sandy Mascari-Devitt, the remote refugee resettlement specialist for Bethany Christian Services in Traverse City. That includes about 55 since 2017, among them a family of four who arrived just before Russia’s invasion.
Damon also founded the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, another organization fundraiser attendees and others can choose for their donation, Bensley said. The other two are Foundation Ukraine and Save the Children.
Amanda Ruud, National Writers Series’ new director, said it also fits with the organization’s mission to bring important conversations to Traverse City.
“We have a high population of Ukrainians who are in the area and a lot of different connections to what’s going on in Ukraine, and it’s important to have that conversation so the public can be aware of how we’re all connected to this situation in Ukraine,” she said.
DIRECT LINK
Five big boxes wait inside a warehouse for their trip to Cleveland, where they’ll be loaded onto a container ship and sent to Poland, then Ukraine. They’re filled with the donations people have brought to the Slavic Evangelical Church near Chum’s Corner, said church Pastor Vitaliy Pavlishin.
Missing are the 20 boxes already shipped and stuffed full of clothes, medicine and other goods to help Ukrainians, Pavlishin said.
It’s just some of the aid the church has been able to arrange for most of its congregants’ homeland. Pavlishin said they also raised about $100,000, thanks to two events that kicked off with a dinner.
Pavlishin said he’s thankful to everyone who showed up, both to the dinner and a bake sale the following weekend.
“We live in a great community, but to have such a tremendous response, I was surprised,” he said. “Frankly we were surprised how many people showed up and how many people are still showing up and coming and sending gifts and supplies and donations to us,” he said.
Pavlishin said church members have been in touch with other congregations across Ukraine, and they’ve been able to send a majority of the money there already. Back in Chum’s Corner, a seven-member committee vets the people and purchases to make sure they’re real, and really helping.
The church gave a group helping other churches and missions $20,000 for a truckload of diesel to fuel cars and buses carrying people to the border, Pavlishin said. Another church in the country’s east bought an oven and bulk flour to bake bread for those in need of food — less costly than buying loaves, he said.
And people have donated clothes, so much that they no longer need any warm clothing, Pavlishin said. Instead they’re looking for gifts of medicine, including painkillers, bandages and other wound care supplies. Toiletries help, too.
LOCAL NEED
Of the dozens of Ukrainian families in the area, many more want to join them.
Mascari-Devitt said that includes around 300 with direct ties to the Traverse City area who had applied to be accepted as refugees and were waiting for their chance to leave — sometimes up to three years — when Russia invaded.
“Once that whole system got kind of shut down due to the invasion, needless to say the local individuals are looking to see when that will reopen and how quickly they will be able to come,” she said.
She estimated another 1,000 have direct ties to the Traverse City area and are trying to get to the United States.
President Joe Biden recently announced the U.S. will take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as places across central Europe shelter millions more, the Associated Press reports.
But the details are still unknown, like who will get priority and over what time period will they be arriving, Mascari-Devitt said. So for now, she’s focused on assisting refugees who are here already.
“So we’re just hoping that we’re going to be here in whatever way we need to, we’ll step up to the plate however we can,” she said. “We want to be there to facilitate these reunifications and then help them once they’re here, and then we can help them with the resettlement services.”
That includes lining up housing, health care and mental health services, interpreters and job placement, Mascari-Devitt said. Local agencies can also provide legal services as they navigate the immigration process from refugee to legal permanent resident to citizen.
Donations help new arrivals get established, Mascari-Devitt said — $80 buys gas and bus cards while $250 equips a kitchen for a refugee family. And $800 can provide for needs that aren’t otherwise covered over the 90 days Bethany Christian Services helps with resettlement. More funding could help the agency provide additional case management after that period.
TO THE TABLE
Slavic Evangelical Church isn’t the only one using direct ties in Ukraine to send help directly to those who need it.
Marta Turnbull said she’s put some of the $18,000 or so she’s raised through two Borscht and Bread events toward helping friends in Kyiv, including one who bicycles medicine around the capital after the war forced the idling of its subway trains and a girl going through cancer treatment.
That includes roughly $500 raised by selling art and through cash people left in a “tip jar” at the events and, now, My Secret Stash, Turnbull said. More than a dozen chefs participated and many more have offered their time, space and other resources.
Turnbull said she was inspired by her Ukrainian friend selling art prints to support the country’s military.
“She doesn’t have a lot of money, she has no, like, war experience, but she has the gift of art, and so that’s what she’s offering,” she said. “And it’s chefs making soup, it’s bar owners offering their space and store owners offering their space, it’s people picking up chairs and tent companies donating their time, and everybody’s come to the table.”
Next, she’s planning Yoga for Ukraine and working to round up eight participating studios — it’s set for April 21 and she’s still finalizing the details. She’ll keep up the event planning as long as people keep showing up, too.
Proceeds also are going to World Central Kitchen, Save the Children and Direct Relief, Turnbull said.
Turnbull lived in Kyiv from 2018 until she returned recently during the pandemic, she said. She’s been in touch with the friends she made there, and her calls are often the only source of good news as they’re all “going through the same hell.”
They’ve been encouraged to hear about how much a tiny northern Michigan community cares, Turnbull said.
“It just fills them so much, it just brings them to tears in the best way and they see it on this macro level of marches and every city being painted blue and yellow and just seeing that they’re portrayed really positively and bravely in the news,” she said.
