TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators made an arrest in relation to a recent house fire.
The 23-year-old Long Lake Township man was cuffed on suspicion of arson, according to a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department release.
Long Lake Township firefighters and Sheriff’s Department investigators flocked to the scene just after 3 a.m. on Monday to greet the flames, according to Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Clark.
A family dog woke the Cedar Run Road home’s residents and alerted them to the matter, Clark said, spurring one of them to call 911. One family member spotted more flames licking at the home’s front door, and were able to extinguish them without issue, the release states.
No injuries were reported.
The flames proved easy to subdue, according to Long Lake Fire Chief Andrew Down, who described the fire as “little.” Follow-up investigations saw the use of a Michigan State Police accelerant dog, Clark noted.
The home bore minor damage, and the family was able to return to their beds without evacuating, according to Down.
Investigations deemed the fire “suspicious,” according to the release, and “apparent to deputies and fire investigators that there were several points on the … property that had attempted to have fires set.”
It was clear to firefighters and police that the situation could have been much worse — potentially resulting in serious damage, injury or death, the release stated.
Investigations into a vehicle stolen a few houses down the road on Wednesday offered officers a new avenue. A suspect in the theft was found and through an interview, ties to the arson proved apparent, according to the release. A search warrant of the home he’d been staying in provided additional evidence.
He was taken to Grand Traverse County’s jail. Charges await review from Grand Traverse County prosecutors.
