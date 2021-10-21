TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan health officials anticipate that easing COVID-19 restrictions throughout the region will lead to greater spread of the flu this year, potentially overwhelming stressed medical systems.
Last year was atypical for many reasons, including the unprecedented low numbers of people being infected with the flu in Michigan and the world.
At Munson Medical center, not one patient was hospitalized for complications from the flu, said Munson Healthcare Infection Prevention Specialist Megan Priebe.
Many medical professionals in northern Michigan expect this year’s flu season to be quite different.
“We avoided a bullet last year by isolating ourselves and wearing masks and social distancing,” said Robert Van Howe, Health Department of Western Upper Peninsula medical director. “Last year, that kept the flu from getting a foothold and spreading into our communities. This year, we’re a little more lax about masks, distancing and isolating and quarantining so it’s probably going to come back.”
District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Jennifer Morse said a few viral respiratory illnesses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), surged this year when they were non-existent last year, which indicates that the flu may return in larger numbers this year as well.
“We don’t really expect the virus to be any different in terms of being more virulent, or being like a pandemic strain, like H1N1 was back in 2009,” Morse said. “It’s more just that we expect it to be more widespread than it was last year. It’s really hard to know if it will affect a larger proportion than is typical or if it’ll be more fatal than typical, we just expect it to be, obviously, much, much worse than last year.”
The flu changes from year to year. Benzie-Leelanau Health Department Medical Director Josh Meyerson said each year the seriousness of flu season depends on the effectiveness of the flu shot and the kinds of strains that emerge that season, as different flu strains can cause more severe illnesses.
It is too early to tell the effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine or what strands of the flu have emerged this year, but a main concern of local health officials is that if more people get sick with the flu this year, local hospital systems will suffer even further from the pressure of both the flu and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the concern this year would be we already are at pretty high levels for COVID and hospitals and urgent cares and doctors offices are already struggling to keep up with testing and seeing people who are ill from that, so then if you add on influenza — or even some of the other respiratory viruses that are out there — that would continue to tax those resources,” Grand Traverse County Health Department Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger said.
Wait times at hospitals and urgent cares in the area are already longer than usual due to the current surge in COVID cases in the area. The flu season has the potential to exacerbate that issue.
“If we happen to have levels like we’re seeing now, or a surge during the influenza surge, we could very easily have a lack of hospital resources to care for people and so it could actually cause excessive deaths just due to lack of resources,” Morse said.
Van Howe said he has the same concerns for the Western Upper Peninsula, but high flu vaccination rates could prevent that issue from coming to fruition.
“The other thing to keep in mind is that, if we have an outbreak of influenza on top of an outbreak of COVID-19, we’re already in a situation where we have a limited number of beds to take care of patients who are sick enough to be hospitalized,” Van Howe said. “So if we have more people vaccinated, either for COVID-19 and/or vaccinated for the influenza, we’re going to have less strain or stress placed on our hospitals.”
Health officials say the flu shot is the best protection against the flu this year and every year. This year’s flu shot is quadrivalent, which means they will be designed to protect against four different flu viruses.
“In general, in Grand Traverse County we tend to have one of the highest flu vaccination rates in the state,” Hirschenberger said. “So last year we did have the highest for the state. We were at just over 50 percent.”
As of Oct. 9 2021, Michigan.gov reported that Grand Traverse County has administered 4,132 doses of the flu shot, about 8,000 fewer shots than the county administered last year at this time. By Oct. 3, 2020, over 12,000 flu shots had been administered in the county.
Health Department No. 10 is not seeing as much turnout at their flu shot clinics this year than they have in the past, Morse said.
“We don’t know if that’s because people are getting them elsewhere,” Morse said. “We’re hopeful that that is the case.”
Morse said that in her district, there is often difficulty in convincing young, healthy people to get the flu shot, even though they can get severely sick. Others, she said, may have misconceptions about the effectiveness of the flu shot or whether or not it will make you sick.
Van Howe said he is concerned the recent rise in resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine will lead to a distrust of the flu shot this year.
“I think what happens is that we have seen a lower vaccination rate for the COVID-19 vaccines, and I’m afraid that’s going to translate into a lower rate of vaccination for influenza,” Van Howe said. “That would be unfortunate because that’s our best way to keep the influenza in check is to have people get vaccinated.”
While health officials predict that the flu season this year will yield higher cases and longer wait times for care, it is too soon to know for sure. There is minimal information on the number of cases of the flu and the strains of flu present.
Health officials said that with the flu shot, people should continue to wash their hands, sanitize surfaces frequently, avoid touching their faces in public, avoid crowded spaces and stay home when feeling sick in order to protect themselves from catching the flu and prevent spreading it.
“If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t try to be the champion that thinks they have to go to work or have to go to school,” said Health Department No. 10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “If you’re sick, stay home, because that right there is going to help to eliminate or at least reduce the spread of flu.”
Meyerson said that September or October are the best times to get the flu shot as it is before the flu epidemic typically gets into full swing. Peak flu season is typically around January or February.
People can get their flu shots through their local health departments, clinics or pharmacies. For the best information on flu shots in your area, check your local health department’s website.
