KALKASKA — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended another northern Michigan businesses' liquor license.
The MLCC served a summary suspension to the Kal-Ho Lounge in Kalkaska, a department official confirmed Monday. Specific details regarding why the suspension was issued were not immediately available.
The Kal-Ho Lounge posted an update on its Facebook page the night of Dec. 11 that it will offer takeout food only because of "circumstances beyond our control."
Calls for comment were not returned by publication.
Multiple Michigan restaurants defied Emergency Orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to cease indoor dining. As a result, at least a dozen restaurants around the state were served summary liquor license suspension ahead of individual show-cause hearings for violations of MDHHS' order.
That group includes The Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord — which as of Monday still awaited a ruling from Administrative Law Judge Mike St. John after a Friday Dec. 11 hearing.
The MLCC is permitted to suspend a liquor license if it deems the licensee is engaging in an illegal act, attorneys for the department argued in the hearings.
Back in May before Memorial Day weekend, the Kal-Ho Lounge was among the few bars in the Traverse City area that opened when Executive Orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shifted Regions 6 and 8 to Phase 4 of the then-MI Safe Start Plan.
Tom Reichard, Environmental Director for District Health Department No. 10, said the health department didn't get any specific complaints because the Kal-Ho was open through MDHHS orders. It did, however, receive two mask-related complaints in the months before.
Reichard also said three complaints were made about the Yankee Boy Restaurant in South Boardman. The health department spoke with ownership in response to to the complaints.
In a post on the Yankee Boy Restaurant's Facebook page Dec. 2, the restaurant said it was planning to reopen Dec. 9 upon the expiration of MDHHS' three-week pause.
"Whether or not there is an extension to that order, we will be opening in the same reduced capacity, with the same sanitizing and contact tracing methods that were in place at that time," the Facebook post read.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon extended the order by 12 days. It's now due to expire this coming Sunday.
Reichard said a cease and desist order wouldn't be issued until the inspector in charge of that county was able to visit the business and verify the complaints. Both the Kal-Ho lounge and The Yankee Boy are on the inspectors' list, but the employee also assists in the department's COVID-19 contact tracing investigations.
One complaint or 100 get treated the same way, Reichard said.
COVID-19 associated deaths nationally eclipsed 300,000 Monday as cases rose by 659 in the Traverse City Region since Thursday. Sixteen new deaths were added over the weekend, 4 of which were reported among residents of Emmet County.
