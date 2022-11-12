TRAVERSE CITY — Tuesday was a record-breaking midterm for voter turnout in Michigan, if by a narrow margin.

That’s because the last midterm in 2018 set a high bar, with the number of ballots cast that year reaching higher than they had for more than half a century. According to unofficial results from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, nearly 4.5 million voters in the state cast ballots in this year’s midterm. That’s compared to more than 4.3 million in 2018.

The election also saw increases in voter registration and early voting — two processes which have been expanded upon in recent years as a result of a state ballot issue in that same 2018 election.

That proposal, intended to improve voter access, changed Michigan’s constitution to allow for such methods as automatic voter registration, same-day voter registration, and no-excuse absentee voting.

The number of registered voters in the state has increased such that, even as more total people are voting in elections, the percentage of votes compared to registered voters appears to have decreased slightly between 2018 and 2022.

In 2018, the 4.3 million votes cast accounted for approximately 56 percent of the number of registered voters.

Statistics from the Michigan Secretary of State indicate there are roughly 8.2 million registered voters today. That would mean the 4.5 million people who voted in this election were just 54 percent of the electorate.

Those figures bear out locally.

Grand Traverse County reports 52,760 ballots cast this year, approximately 64 percent of the county’s 82,453 registered voters. In 2018, the county reported 49,507 ballots cast — which, at that time, amounted to roughly 66 percent of the county’s registered voters.

In Benzie County, those percentages decreased from 65 percent to 64 percent between 2018 and 2022, despite an increase in total ballots cast from 9,922 to 10,759.

Leelanau County, on the other hand, saw a minuscule bump in turnout as a percentage of registered voters, even while its total voter turnout underwent a greater leap. 71.28 percent of the electorate turned out to vote in the 2018 midterm. This year, the county reports that percentage at 71.40 percent. Meanwhile, voter turnout rose from 14,362 to 15,578, according to county reports.

The other major procedural difference between 2018 and 2022 — the expansion of absentee voting — has accounted for a considerable portion of the voter turnout.

According to figures from roughly a week before the election, the state sent out a total of 1.9 million absentee ballots. Voters had already filed more than 1.1 million of those by that time — roughly two-thirds.

On the county level, Grand Traverse County voters received 25,655 and returned 58.5 percent by that time. Benzie County received 4,916 and returned 65 percent. Leelanau County received 7,963 and returned 66.5 percent.

A representative of the Secretary of State’s office said the department was still compiling the final numbers of county-by-county absentee ballot returns, and would publish that information when it becomes available.

Bridge Michigan reported roughly 1.8 million people voted absentee — about 40 percent of the total ballots cast.