TRAVERSE CITY — Talking raccoons with a social media account will soon help teach Michiganders how to better recycle.
“In order to do good recycling, you have to start with the kids,” said Andy Gale, president of nonprofit Bay Area Recycling for Charities.
The fuzzy recycling ambassadors may help youngsters connect to the environmental benefits of recycling, he said, as well as teach them how to recycle cleaner materials.
Gale was among those who attended Monday’s launch of a new state education campaign in Traverse City, Michigan’s first effort to promote cleaner recycling.
The goal is to teach residents what can — and what cannot — be recycled and how to correctly recycle.
Andi Shepherd, Emmet County Recycling director, said recent shifts in international markets for recycled materials resulted in higher costs for some local governments that fail to meet new industry cleanliness standards. She said she’s confident the new “Know It Before You Throw It” recycling campaign will improve and sustain Michigan’s environment.
Michigan’s current recycling rate among its residents is the lowest in the Great Lakes region and among the lowest nationwide, officials said.
The hope is to double the state’s recycling rate among citizens from 15 percent to 30 percent by 2025 and reduce the amount of contaminated materials in recycling bins, said Elizabeth Browne, assistant director of materials management for the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
“It takes all of us to improve Michigan’s recycling standards,” Brown said.
For example, failure to rinse out a container can result in an entire truckload of recyclable materials being deemed contaminated and unusable, she said.
In a recent state survey, it was revealed that fewer than 3 in 10 respondents realized that common recycling contaminants — such as food or liquid left in a jar or jug — would ruin the whole load of recyclables, according to EGLE statistics.
Michigan recycles more than 90 percent of bottles and cans that carry a deposit, but that represents only 2 percent of the waste recycled by residents each year.
Nearly 53 percent of the state’s municipal solid waste that goes to landfills could be processed at recycling facilities, officials said.
The recycling raccoons and their coming television commercials are meant to educate the public and compel better recycling practices, Browne said.
Eddie Ascione, co-president of American Waste, said he’s encouraged by the state’s new recycling education campaign and is pleased it’s both entertaining and not too heavy handed.
“It’s light and it’s fun, but it sends a serious message,” Ascione said.
Among the state’s recycling campaign is a bump from $2 million last year to this year’s $15 million in grant awards provided through bipartisan legislation, said state Sen. VanderWall, R-Ludington.
This year, $1.3 million of that grant money will come to northwest Lower Michigan as part of $2.8 million in expanded recycling infrastructure between both Grand Traverse and Emmet counties.
A $474,000 EGLE grant will go to Kalkaska-based American Waste as part of its $1.3 million plan to produce higher-quality mixed paper recycling products for Michigan manufacturers, which need cleaner materials.
Ascione said the new equipment will be installed in the company’s Traverse City facility on Hughes Drive in Garfield Township. It will involve fiber optical scanning and sorting machinery that will help create more valuable recycled commodities.
American Waste accepts recyclables from 19 counties in the region, including Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Its recycled plastics are reused to make new bottles, plastic lumber and plastic products in Detroit and other Midwest cities, while paper and fiber products are used by companies across Michigan.
Additionally, Emmet County Recycling will receive an $800,000 grant to support a $1.5 million plan to upgrade recyclable materials processing, including robotic equipment.
State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, said five decades passed since Michigan achieved national acclaim for its historic bottle deposit legislation.
“Michigan has unfortunately gotten complacent over that time,” she said. “We can, and must, become America’s leaders again in recycling.”
