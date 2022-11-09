TRAVERSE CITY — Area voters approved seven school millage requests for school districts across the region, according to unofficial election results from Tuesday.
While election results are still unofficial and need to be approved by Election Canvassers, results from Tuesday indicate that six school districts and Northwest Education Services, the local intermediate school district, received the OK from voters in the region on their millage requests.
School districts use these operational millages to pay for their foundational costs, such as staff salaries and transportation.
While some millages passed with slimmer margins than others, the widespread approvals indicate that schools in the area will be able to maintain stable funding for the next few school years.
North Ed, Traverse City Area Public Schools, Forest Area Community Schools, Mancelona Public Schools and Suttons Bay Schools also went to the polls, seeking authorized increases on their operational millages to continue to levy the full amount of their operational millages, after significant Headlee rollbacks in recent years.
Without these authorized increases, schools in the regions stood to lose tens of thousands of dollars in funding.
North Ed needed to garner "yes" votes from voters in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Antrim counties, as well as some voters in parts of Wexford and Manistee counties to approve a 0.5 mill authorized increase to keep its operational millage at 2 mills.
- North Ed received 53,884 “yes” votes and 37,058 “no” votes on their millage authorization request.
"With this approval, funding for special education services is more stable and the financial impacts to our local school districts have been minimized," North Ed Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said in a statement. "Most importantly, we can ensure that the thousands of students in our region who need special education services are able to get the support they deserve."
- TCAPS received 28,470 “yes” votes and 17,330 “no” votes on their proposal for a 2-mill authorized increase to maintain its operating millage at 18 mills.
- Suttons Bay Schools received 2,245 “yes” votes and 1,360 “no” votes on their proposal for an authorized increase of 1.5 mills for the next two years.
Without this authorization, Suttons Bay Schools was projected to lose $106,201 from further Headlee rollbacks in 2023.
- Mancelona Public Schools had one of the closer margins after receiving 1,710 “yes” votes and 1,310 “no” votes on their millage authorization.
Mancelona sought a 1 mill authorized increase to restore their millage to 18 mills and hold the rest in reserve to combat future rollbacks and avoid future losses in funding. In 2022, Mancelona Public Schools’ 18 mills was reduced to 17.736 mills resulting in a $56,000 loss in funding.
Without this renewal, Mancelona schools stood to lose $210,470 in funding in 2023.
- And, by under 100 votes, Forest Area Community Schools's millage authorization also passed. Forest Area Community Schools received 1,138 “yes” votes and 1,076 “no” votes on their millage authorization on their proposal for a 3-mill authorized increase to bring their millage back up to 18 mills.
Without this vote, Forest Area was projected to lose $92,867 in funding in 2023.
Northport Public School and Elk Rapids Schools also had millage requests on the ballot Tuesday, but they were seeking renewals of their current operational millages, as opposed to authorized increases as a result of Headlee rollbacks.
- Northport Public School received 1,106 “yes” votes and 453 “no” votes to renew its 5-year 14.8884 non-homestead millage. Legally, Northport, an out-of-formula school district, cannot levy more than 13.388, but the extra 1.5004 the school sought out this election will be held in reserve to combat Headlee rollbacks.
- Elk Rapids Schools received 3,544 “yes” votes and 2,191 “no” votes for a five-year 20-mill operating millage to begin in 2024 and last through 2028.
Although they are asking for 20 mills, Elk Rapids will still only levy 18 mills. The extra two mills will be held in reserve to combat Headlee rollbacks.
