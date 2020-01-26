TRAVERSE CITY — A unanimous move by Grand Traverse County commissioners to continue welcoming newly arrived refugees into the county met with support — and considerable backlash — on social media.
“Refugee” is a legal immigrant status and those holding it have been resettling in the area for decades with help from Bethany Christian Services, an international nonprofit that works in more than 30 states and a dozen countries.
However, the rules changed on Sept. 26 when President Donald Trump issued an executive order requiring states and municipalities to opt-in to allowing refugees to be resettled there.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Michigan’s consent to resettle refugees in a Dec. 10 letter to the U.S. Department of State. On Jan. 8, Grand Traverse County commissioners voted to do the same. Both actions were rendered moot — at least temporarily — on Jan. 15 when a federal judge in Maryland blocked enforcement of the executive order.
Several news organizations — including the Record-Eagle, Interlochen Public Radio, The Traverse City Ticker and UpNorthLive — provided coverage of Jan. 8 meeting. Each outlet, on its respective Facebook page, posted links to their own coverage.
Since then, the four posts have garnered a total of more than 1,000 comments.
Some commenters applauded the commissioners’ 7-0 vote, calling it a humane decision and bidding refugees welcome, while also defending the action against opposition.
Others were critical, citing an affordable housing shortage and the need to first help those already living in the area, including veterans and people who are homeless. There was urging for vetting of refugees, questions about how resettlement programs are funded — some people declaring they didn’t want it be with their tax dollars — and calls to “send them back.”
“It’s sad, to me, as a parent of a refugee, that they’re continuing to see this when they’ve already seen so much hatred and they just want to be accepted,” said Kaylee Erlewein when asked how she felt knowing that her foster daughter might see the Facebook comments.
Erlewein, of Traverse City, is foster mom to a teenage refugee from Guatemala through the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors (URM) Program. Additionally, of Erlewein’s 19 siblings, 10 joined the family through the URM program and seven were international adoptions.
The URM program is a federally-funded foster care program operated by participating states that serves youth fleeing persecution, violence or abuse and who entered the United States without a guardian. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement oversees the program.
Two national resettlement agencies coordinate with ORR and local URM providers to place children in foster homes. Providers are state-licensed child-placing agencies.
In Michigan, the URM program is offered in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Madison Heights by Bethany Christian Services, and in Lansing by Samaritas.
Erlewein said she thinks the overall impression refugees in the area feel is that of acceptance and support. Getting to know someone and putting a face to an issue can change a person’s perception, she said.
“We don’t leave our country on a whim or our families or all the people that we love and our support system,” Erlewein said. “It’s not an easy decision and it always kind of saddens me that people don’t take the time to really try and put themselves in other peoples shoes.”
Approximately 140 refugees — all but six are from the Ukraine — have resettled in Grand Traverse County since 2002, according to data from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration’s Refugee Processing Center. RPC doesn’t provide pre-2002 data because of possible errors created by computer system updates around that time.
Bethany’s Traverse City branch opened in November 1999 and, from the start, periodically worked with the corporate office in Grand Rapids to resettle Ukrainian families in the area, Craig Bultsma said in an October interview.
The Traverse City branch took over local resettlement services about two years ago to comply with a change in federal policy, said Bultsma, who served as branch director for more than 18 years before shifting positions internally.
Nine programs currently are offered at the branch, but only two — refugee and immigrant resettlement and refugee foster care — specifically are for refugees, said Chelsea Hill, the current director of Bethany’s Traverse City branch. Refugee foster care is the URM program and the resettlement is what serves Ukrainian families, she said.
Continuation of both programs required consent from Grand Traverse County officials, per the executive order.
The backlash on social media is coming from people who are uninformed or choose not to understand the topic, Commissioner Rob Hentschel said. People are associating refugees with illegal immigration and commissioners approving resettlement with becoming a “sanctuary city” — both of which are incorrect, he said.
“(Refugees) are people doing it the right way,” said Hentschel, a Republican. “We need to welcome these people. They are legal. They’re not skirting the law.”
U.S. law defines a refugee as someone outside his or her country of nationality who is unable or unwilling to return home because of persecution or a “well-founded fear” of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.
Refugee status only is granted to people who have not yet entered the country, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website. Those who meet the definition of refugee — and already are in the U.S. or are seeking admission at a port of entry — can apply for asylum status, the website states.
The negativity expressed on Facebook, Hentschel said, is sad, a double standard and likely fear-driven.
“People are somehow threatened by other people coming into our community, which is ironic because, unless you’re a Native American, you’re here because of people just like this,” Hentschel said. “Somewhere in your history, somebody came to America looking for a better life, just like the people that you’re criticizing.”
Refugees go through years of intense vetting before being admitted to the U.S., said Michelle Brunner, the branch’s domestic and refugee foster care supervisor and the refugee resettlement supervisor.
The idea of ICE being called on any of the refugees Bethany’s Traverse City branch works with is unfathomable, she said.
But the level of negativity online doesn’t match up with the kind of in-person interactions refugees have in the area, Brunner and Hill said. Historically, people have been very open to and supportive of refugee resettlement, she said.
The fact that people “circle the wagons” to defend them and theirs can be a good thing, because it means protecting loved ones, said Commissioner Bryce Hundley, a Democrat. But there are times when the question, “What are we protecting ourselves from and is it necessary?” needs to be asked, and this is one of those situations, he said.
“(The backlash) says to me that we’ve been taught to be irate about this and it just strikes me as interested parties wanting to keep the heat off of them and finding someplace else to put the heat,” Hundley said.
The level of immigration to the U.S. might be challenging for the country, but it’s not harmful, he said. Right now, immigration has been and will continue to be a “net benefit” to Americans — so long as people can find ways to be accepting, Hundley said.
“Hate cannot eliminate hate. It never has,” said Hentschel. “Our civil rights leaders over the past 100 years have shown us well that love extinguishes hate, and sometimes it takes a while.”
