TRAVERSE CITY — A free workshop for those interested in serving on the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will be held today from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Hagerty Center's Conference Room C, according to a release from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
The randomly-selected 13-member redistricting committee (four Republicans, four Democrats and five without party affiliation) will draw new district lines for the Michigan Senate, House of Representatives and U.S. Congress. The commission will convene in the fall of 2020 and will be required to submit district maps no later than Nov. 1, 2021.
The maps will become law on Dec. 31, 2021 and take effect for the 2022 election cycle.
Commission members will earn approximately $40,000 as compensation. More information is available at www.RedistrictingMichigan.org.
