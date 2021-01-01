BENZONIA — A pack of environmental advocates known for their voracious appetites will benefit from a donation program meant to bolster their vitamin C and other essential nutrients — they just need your natural Christmas trees in their bellies.
Those advocates are goats. Invasive species eating goats.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy officials asked area residents to recycle their real Christmas trees, now that the holiday is over. The trees should be free of all ornaments and chemicals like artificial snow.
Sam Griffin, land steward with the conservancy, cares for the nonprofit’s goat herd, which spends winters at Misty Acres Farm near the Benzie/Manistee counties’ line.
Donated conifers help to supplement the goats’ otherwise limited winter diet of hay, she said.
The goats spend non-winter months eating invasive species at nature preserves; no extra coniferous vitamin C needed.
“In order to be good stewards of the land, invasives need to be controlled to protect some of our more sensitive habitats within our region. The goats are key in this fight against invasive plants,” Griffin said.
“What they can accomplish in a few days would otherwise take a week of man power, the use of machines and application of chemicals.”
But until spring, Griffin said the donated pine and spruce trees will be the tastiest treats the goats will have amid their farmyard hay meals.
Christmas tree drop-off times are:
- Misty Acres Farm, 11593 N. Manistee County Line Road, Benzonia: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3
- Oleson’s grocery lot, 3860 N. Long Lake Road, Traverse City: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4
Conservancy representatives will be at those times and places with a trailer to collect the donated trees. They will be wearing masks and practicing physical distancing, confirmed Art Bukowski, conservancy communications and outreach specialist.
Those who come to donate are requested to do the same.
