TRAVERSE CITY — Would-be pot entrepreneurs hoping to cater to Traverse City's recreational market will have to wait a little longer.
City commissioners Friday unanimously agreed to extend the city's opt-out from allowing adult-use marijuana businesses. It'll expire May 6, 2020, unless city leaders repeal it sooner. Meanwhile, an ad hoc committee is pushing ahead to write zoning rules for the businesses.
The previous sunset date was Dec. 6. Commissioners were set to consider the extension at their upcoming meeting Monday. But city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the state recently got an application for a recreational marijuana business. State Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo told her the state wouldn't issue the license, she said.
"But we don't want a situation where we have several of these pending, and they do accept them electronically over the weekend," she said.
Commissioner Christie Minervini took issue with meeting at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss the matter, and said she was looking forward to hearing public comments on it on Monday.
City resident Mitchell Treadwell said he was dissatisfied with the meeting time as well. Early-morning meetings are hard for people to attend and voice their opinions, he said.
"This is what our county does, and there has been quite a bit of consternation about that meeting time shift," he said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers reiterated the opt-out is temporary while the city drafts rules for the businesses.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said the city will take criticism for not completing the rules quickly enough, and would face heavy criticism if the city rushes to adopt flawed rules. She supports the ad hoc committee's work and doesn't want the process rushed just for the sake of getting it done, she said.
"We're trying to get the process as close to right as we know it can be at this point," she said.
