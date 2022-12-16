INTERLOCHEN — Green Lake Township trustees will again discuss the specifics of opening their community to the sale of recreational marijuana, after a discussion did not yield a vote on a proposed ordinance.
Trustees discussed edits to an amended draft of the ordinance, which included allowing sales seven days per week instead of prohibiting sales on Sunday, whether to require a set distance between marijuana businesses and how many retailers to license.
Green Lake Township voters on Nov. 8 passed a ballot initiative 1,859 to 1,476, permitting two recreational use retailers to operate within the township and earlier this month, members of the township’s planning commission sent an amendment to the ordinance on to the full board.
The ballot initiative called on officials to pass an ordinance within 30 days of vote certification. Officials took advantage of an allowed six-month extension and are embroiled in discussing the particulars.
An amendment, approved by the planning commission, fixed a typo and clarified some vocabulary. That and the draft ordinance were on the full board’s last meeting agenda Dec. 12, both as a discussion point and as the subject of a public hearing.
Previous discussions centered on concerns by officials over potential lawsuits regarding aspects of whatever ordinance they may approve, though, on Monday, Supervisor Marvin Radtke, Jr. said those worries could not be a deciding factor.
“If we go another way we’re going to be sued, if we don’t do anything we’re going to be sued, so I’m not afraid of being sued,” Radtke Jr. said, adding he did think the board should do what they could to minimize any potential legal liability.
Trustee Pat McDonald, a private practice attorney, when polled by Radtke for his opinion said officials needed to prioritize what voters wanted.
“On spacing and lawsuits, my suggestion is to honor what the voters voted for,” McDonald said, adding that a 3-mile requirement between marijuana retailers could be considered.
The ballot initiative was led by township resident Steve Ezell, proprietor of Interlochen Alternative Health, a medical-only marijuana retailer near Interlochen Corners.
McDonald stated two retailers was the number approved by voters, while other board members said they were inclined to offer an unlimited number of retail licenses and let the market decide how many such businesses the community could support.
In such a scenario, anyone vetted by the state who adhered to the township’s zoning rules and permitting process and paid the $5,000 non-refundable fee could be eligible.
Ezell has been public about his plans to apply for one of the licenses, and said it’s a mystery to him why the board hasn’t instead honored the language of the ballot proposal which voters approved.
“In my opinion, the board has the responsibility to make an intelligent decision and this is not one,” Ezell said, of some board members’ verbal support of not limiting the number of licenses. “By doing that you’re setting businesses up to fail.”
Ezell said he didn’t think the township’s small population could support more than two retailers long term.
“You would think they would want the local guy, but all the talk about unlimited is going to do is invite big companies from downstate,” Ezell said. “The people that voted for two are going to be mad and the people that didn’t want it at all are going to be mad.”
The ballot proposal also approved up to two state-licensed marijuana retailers, and three each of growers, processors, secure transporters and safety compliance businesses — board members did not discuss limiting these businesses.
Ezell said if approved for a recreational license, his eventual plans are to build a new store on vacant property he owns just outside of town on U.S. 31.
Green Lake Township officials previously voted 4-3 against allowing recreational marijuana establishments, with those in opposition expressing concerns about the community’s image and questioning whether local recreational sales were needed since residents can drive to nearby Honor to shop.
The ballot decision by voters supersedes the vote by township trustees, and the planning commission voted unanimously Wednesday to send the ordinance amendment to the full township board.
The board is scheduled to meet Monday at 5 p.m., at Golden Fellowship Hall on Riley Road.
Michigan voters approved medical marijuana sales in 2008; in 2018 voters passed Proposal 18-1, legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 years and older.
Federal law still prohibits use of the psychoactive plant.
The statewide proposal, which came with a 10 percent tax on retail sales, allows municipalities to set the number of recreational use businesses or ban them altogether, but tax revenue is shared only with those municipalities opting in.
The tax isn’t levied on medical sales, records show.
