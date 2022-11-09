TRAVERSE CITY — Recreational marijuana sales were approved for the first time in one northern Michigan community and denied in another, according to unofficial results posted online by election officials in the early morning hours.

In Grand Traverse County’s Green Lake Township voters decided 1,859 to 1,476 to allow two recreational marijuana retailers to operate in their community, following a petition drive led by the owner of a medical marijuana shop.

Steve Ezell, proprietor of Interlochen Alternative Health, a medical-only marijuana retailer, expressed optimism in the hours before the vote was tallied.

Ezell’s business located near Interlochen Corners is a category of establishment township officials previously agreed to allow.

“I’ve been over to the polls and it was busy, turnout looked good and people just seemed happy to be voting,” Ezell said

Ezell previously said he planned to apply for the recreational license in the event the vote went his way.

The now-approved ballot proposal compels officials to enact an ordinance permitting two recreational use retailers to operate within the township.

The ordinance will allow up to two state-licensed marijuana retailers, and three each of growers, processors, secure transporters and safety compliance businesses.

Green Lake Township officials previously voted 4-3 against allowing recreational marijuana establishments, with those in opposition expressing concerns about the community’s image and questioning whether local recreational sales were needed since residents can drive to nearby Honor to shop.

The ballot decision by voters supersedes the vote by township trustees and Ezell said he thought traveling outside the township, even by just 12 miles, wasn’t good for the township or his patrons.

Shoppers who bypass Green Lake Township aren’t just patronizing recreational marijuana shops, they’re spending money that could stay in the township at out-of-town grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants, Ezell said.

Township Trustee David Bieganowski, a majority “no” vote, previously said he’s heard from many constituents who do not favor adding recreational retailers to the community and the prospect of tax money has not swayed his decision.

Ezell previously said if recreational marijuana sales were allowed in the township, and he received a license, he’d build a new store on vacant property he owns just outside of town on U.S.-31.

Twenty-seven miles west in Frankfort, voters said no to a ballot proposal that would have allowed a single recreational marijuana retailer within city limits.

The petition failed by a wide margin, 459 to 286, and would have repealed a current marijuana prohibition, and authorize local officials to regulate one state-licensed marijuana retailer and levy an application fee not to exceed $4,900, records show.

A ballot committee, Benzie Cares Coalition, sponsored the petition drive and on Aug. 2, records show, submitted signatures collected last summer by paid circulators from Warren and Oak Park.

Hannah Stocker, a downstate attorney, is listed as the contact for Benzie Cares Coalition and did not return a call or email seeking comment.

Legal sales of recreational or medical marijuana, have not been allowed in Frankfort, records show. Officials voted to opt out of sales of legalized medical marijuana when voters passed it statewide in 2008 and opted out of recreational sales when that passed by statewide voters in 2018.

Frankfort voters, according to data posted on the Michigan Secretary of State’s website, narrowly approved statewide legalization of recreational marijuana by a narrow margin, 393 to 320.

The Frankfort proposal was for a one retailer and would not have included approvals for any tertiary businesses such as marijuana grower, transporter or processor.

Michigan voters approved medical marijuana sales in 2008; in 2018 voters passed Proposal 18-1, legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 years and older. Federal law still prohibits use of the psychoactive plant. The proposal, which came with a 10 percent tax on retail sales allows municipalities to ban recreational use businesses, but tax revenue is shared only with those municipalities opting in.

The tax isn’t levied on medical sales, records show.