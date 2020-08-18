TRAVERSE CITY — Rules for Traverse City’s future recreational marijuana businesses finally have a firm arrival date.
Commissioners on Monday capped off a rule-making process that started in December 2018 with a unanimous vote to OK regulations for the businesses, effective Aug. 27. The city’s opt-out from allowing the businesses will end four days later.
When would-be recreational cannabis business owners can apply for and expect to get a license is less clear.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette told commissioners the short answer to the “million-dollar question” is that his office should start accepting applications within the next few weeks and give advance notice before it does.
When they’ll be issued is harder to say, Marentette said. It’ll take some time to review the permits, and his office is also gearing up for a national election, among other tasks.
“It’s going to be a few months I think before anyone sees any permits getting issued,” he said, adding the ordinance gives flexibility so that he doesn’t have to issue all the retail permits at once.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe was fine with Marentette’s office erring on the side of caution and not feeling rushed in the run-up to the election.
Those applying will soon have rules for where recreational marijuana retailers, growers, testers and other business types can operate, along with limits on licenses for different businesses.
No more than four retailers will be allowed, plus up to two microbusinesses — owners of the latter can grow up to 150 plants, process the harvest and sell on site, as previously reported.
Siting rules limit retailers to two within the Downtown Development Authority district and they must be 1,500 feet apart, according to the ordinance. They’re barred outright from the C-4B Regional Center district. Microbusinesses are restricted to Industrial districts.
Commissioners made some last-minute changes to the scoring rubric for awarding those four retail permits. They agreed with Commissioner Tim Werner’s suggestion to give extra points for applicants who have already made improvements to vacant or underused properties, not just those who plan to.
Those planning a building up to 90 percent of a parcel’s maximum height allowed without a special land use permit could get some extra points as well. City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she tightened previous wording she believed wasn’t firm enough in consultation with city Planner Russ Soyring.
Applicants with a tied score can expect to have their names drawn out of a hat. That’s something Marentette suggested as being easier than using the timing of the application as a tiebreaker, and commissioners agreed.
The rules don’t allow for any on-site consumption businesses or marijuana-related special events, but event planners are allowed.
Commissioners also set a $5,000 application fee, the same as that for medical marijuana business license applications. That’s based on estimates that staff time will cost even more than $5,000.
That’s the highest fee the city can charge, Marentette said.
The amount seemed high for the annual renewals the ordinance requires, Commissioner Christie Minervini said. She also asked about giving a discount to medical marijuana retailers looking to co-locate a recreational dispensary in the same shop — they’ll pay $10,000 a year.
Marentette said the renewal fee captures how much work goes into enforcing the licenses. And a discount for retailers looking to co-locate is possible, he said, as he and Trible-Laucht are discussing ways the city’s medical and recreational marijuana ordinances can be integrated.
Shamroe said reviewing the medical marijuana applications proved to be tons of work, and the state is placing even more of the onus of regulating recreational businesses on local governments. She echoed Marentette in saying the fees will be reviewed periodically, and they can be reduced as needed.
George Powell, owner of Traverse City testing business Cambium Analytica, was one of the few commenters to speak on the rules. He thanked commissioners prior to their vote for keeping them moving.
Powell pointed out that non-retail medical marijuana businesses already approved and applying for recreational licenses have already met many requirements for the new licenses. Keeping that in mind could help expedite the process for businesses like his that could be hurt if they can’t work with recreational marijuana soon.
