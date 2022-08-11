NORTHWEST LOWER PENINSULA
Frankfort: Chinook catches were picking up straight out on the bank in 160 to 200 feet of water and trolling 60 to 80 down. The best action occurred at first light and at dusk on green spoons and flies. Platte Bay anglers reported good numbers of lake trout while trolling and jigging near the bottom.
Onekama: Anglers trolling the barrel and off the golf course were reporting chinook in 130 to 150 feet of water and working the top 100 feet. Anglers reported that the fish were a bit deeper as water temperatures were rising. Lake trout were also reported by anglers bouncing the bottom.
Portage Lake: Water temperatures were on the warm side so bass anglers were working drops. Panfish and perch anglers were seeing action in 18 to 22 feet of water on the west end of the lake.
Manistee: Chinook and a few lake trout were caught straight out along the shelf in 120 to 175 feet of water when fishing 80 to 100 feet down. Spoons and flies worked along with some meat rigs. Pier fishing was slow.
Ludington: Salmon were caught straight out and south off the projects in 170 to 220 feet of water when fishing 60 to 90 feet down and in 140 to150 fishing 70 to 90 down. Spoons, flies and plugs worked well. Pier fishing was slow.
NORTHEAST LOWER PENINSULA
Tawas: Some rock bass, largemouth bass and catfish were caught off the pier while casting spinners and body baits or still fishing with crawlers. There were some Chinook salmon, coho salmon, brown trout, steelhead and walleye caught out past buoy 2 in 50 to 60 feet of water while trolling spoons and body baits. Fishing was slow on the Tawas River at Gateway Park. There were a few largemouth bass and bluegill caught while casting spinners and plastics or still fishing with crawlers.
Oscoda: Anglers were catching rock bass and smallmouth bass in the river while using crawlers. In the late evening hours, catfish were also caught on crawlers with the occasional walleye caught as well. In Lake Huron, anglers were catching lake trout, steelhead, pink salmon and chinook salmon in 90 to 160 feet of water.
Alpena: Lake trout fishing continued to be consistent. Anglers were fishing the humps, Nordmeer Wreck or Thunder Bay Island. The best depths were in 85 to 120 feet of water and fishing within the bottom 10 feet. Anglers were using attractors with Spin-N-Glos or Spin-N-Glo flies. Anglers were also running a few lines higher in the water column getting an occasional pink salmon, coho or steelhead. Walleye fishing was slow in the bay. Good places to try were Thunder Bay Island, North Shore, North Point, Sulphur Island and Scarecrow Island. The main basin seemed to be a little better than inside of the bay. Anglers were trolling body baits or using night crawler harnesses. Anglers were seeing more success while night fishing.
Thunder Bay River: Anglers were using live bait or casting with an assortment of lures catching small panfish of several varieties. There were catches of rock bass and under size bass and freshwater drum.
Au Gres: There were some good numbers of walleye caught out near the Charity Islands, as well as out in front of the river, near the bell buoy, and shipwreck in 15 to 30 feet while trolling flicker shads or crawlers. Down further to the south, there were some walleye caught near the Saganing and Pinconning bars while trolling flicker shads and crawlers in 12 to 20 feet of water.
Rogers City: A few chinook salmon were starting to show up in angler catches, not a lot of fish but high-quality fish were caught with many reaching 15 pounds or more. When cooler water was present the fish were biting much better than when the warm water was stacked in this area. The best depth of water was 50 to 90 feet. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column. The best baits were spoons, J-Plugs, Dodgers with flies or squids and meat rigs. Meat rigs worked better in warmer water. Good colors were black and white, greens, blue, white or pearl, and glow stuff early and late. The salmon were hitting very early or late.
