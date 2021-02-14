TRAVERSE CITY — A fog of unrest and unease has settled over the nation — and within the pea-soup of violence and deepening divides, more Americans are trying to buy guns than ever before.
About 39.6 million firearm background checks ran in 2020, according to data collected by the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. The spike is evident when compared to past years: 28.3 million applications in 2019; 26.1 million in 2018; and in 2017, 25.2 million.
Checks have fluctuated month to month, but the upswing is clear — for years, a 3.3 million application spike in December 2015 was the monthly record.
Last year broke the total once, then twice, then three times — and in January the system ran 4.3 million applications.
Many of those sales came in the days and weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol, the Associated Press reported.
And while AP reports cite a wealth of concern for proper training, panic-buying and safe sales, it’s a coin with two sides.
For Bryan Bilinski, longtime owner of Fieldsport Ltd in Traverse City, the trend turned what threatened to be a harsh year for his small-business gun shop into a boon.
“It’s huge — huge. Best year I’ve had on-record, 2020,” said Bilinksi, who primarily sells fine shotguns to bird hunters, duck hunters and clay target shooters.
His store doesn’t stock “black guns” or handguns, save for the occasional firearm that comes in on collections.
Those sell within hours of hitting the shelf, Bilinski added.
Gun sales often tick up during election years amid worries a new administration could change gun laws, and President Joe Biden has supported gun control measures like a ban on what he calls “assault weapons.”
The political overtures only exacerbated the fervor.
Bilinski said he hasn’t seen the “panic buying” — he cites economic health and more time available to spend hunting as the lion’s share of the year’s success, though offered the caveat that it’s hard to tell a buyer’s motivations, and some, perhaps, paint all firearms with the same brush.
The real hit for him is keeping ammunition on the shelves — something he said even suppliers are running out of.
“It’s kind of a knee-jerk reaction that nobody really expected,” Bilinski said. “I mean, I know a lot of deer hunters who were searching, you know, high and low just to find a few shells for deer season.”
And regardless of one’s stance on the volatile topic, the surge has created issues — FBI background checks have lagged behind under the heavier load, and delayed checks are more common, according to an AP report. In some cases, missing the deadline has allowed “gun sales to proceed without them,” Reuters reported in September.
Rules differ a bit in Michigan, according to Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele. Unlike a much-shorter FBI time limit, her office has 45 days to process and return a concealed pistol license application. The checks themselves are handled by the Michigan State Police, before being sent back to Scheele marked pass or fail.
Scheele said the flow of applications to her office have been so elevated for so long, it’s starting to feel like a new norm.
“When we closed for COVID it seemed like, all of a sudden, we started getting an uptick in the spring and summer,” Scheele said. “It just didn’t seem like it ever stopped.”
Applicants must take a class and then schedule an appointment with her office to come in for fingerprinting, Scheele said.
Normally, the process goes pretty quickly, but as of Friday, fingerprintings were scheduled out into April.
As Scheele said, national numbers too kicked off in mid March. NICS data shows the highest spikes the weeks of March 16-22, 2020 — as lockdowns went into effect across the nation — followed closely by Jan. 11-17, 2020, and behind that, the week of the Capitol riot marked the nation’s third-highest tally since the counting began in 1998. Nine of the top 10 weeks on record came in 2020 and 2021, the data shows — and according to an AP report, “spike” doesn’t cover it. The change is a trend, and a consistent one.
“For lack of a better term, it’s a perfect storm, from some perspectives,” Bilinski said. “Nobody wants to see our country get into any kind of issues where guns are confiscated — law-abiding citizens never have been and never will be the problem when it comes to gun ownership.”
