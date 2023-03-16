From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle took top honors in public service reporting and general excellence in statewide competition.
Michigan Press Association officials announced the results of the Better Newspaper Contest on Thursday. The state association reviewed thousands of entries submitted by Michigan newspapers and individual members for reporting published between Aug. 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022.
The Record-Eagle won its division for Newspaper of the Year, which is presented to the top point-getter in all contest categories. It also swept the Public Service category in its division, with first place going to “Unguarded,” a series exploring guardianship in Michigan by Senior Reporter Mardi Link and former Report for American reporter Luca Powell; and second place for “No-fault reform fallout continues,” by staff reporters Mardi Link and Patti Brandt Burgess.
Executive Editor Rebecca Pierce called the awards “a wonderful affirmation of what we do every day.”
“We rarely stop to look back; we’ve got so much outstanding work in progress. So it’s a pleasure to hear this praise from our colleagues across the state,” Pierce said. “Their high opinion of what we do is much appreciated.”
The paper also stood out in several open class awards where any publication of any size or type can compete. This included MPA’s “FOIA” story category for the best reporting stemming from a Freedom of Information Act request, in which the R-E took second place for its PFAS reporting by former reporter Sheri McWhirter and staff reporter Jordan Travis.
In the open “Public Notice” category — one where the story is rooted in the mandatory notices published — Mardi Link took second place for “Primary Prep: Voters not showing up for equipment tests.” Report for America Indigenous affairs reporter Sierra Clark also won third place in the Rookie Writer category in open competition.
In its division, the R-E also swept several categories, including editorial writing with former editor Nathan Payne (first and third) and Allison Batdorff (second); and special section for GT Scene (first place), The Playbook (second place) and Momentum (third place).
The design team of Brian Steele, Aly Kleidon and Jess Protetch won first place in both best newspaper design and best page design. Digital editor Andy Taylor won second place for best digital presentation.
Reporters also won a number of individual awards across categories.
Link took first place in feature writing with “The last residents move out of Northern Star;” third place in news enterprise for “Election conspiracy theories flutter around Cross Village break-in case” and third place in column writing.
Record-Eagle sports reporting garnered accolades with Sports Editor Brendan Quealy winning the Sports Writing category for “Forever grateful” and Sports writer James Cook penning the third-place sports column, “8-player football deserves more respect.”
In government/education news, Powell took third place for “GAO flags concerns over cyber schools.”
In spot news, the Record-Eagle won second place for ongoing reporting on the 200 dogs found on blighted property by Jessica McLean, Patti Brandt Burgess and Mardi Link; and an honorable mention for “Interlochen camper ‘Jane’ testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial” by Mardi Link.
In photography, Jan-Michael Stump won the second place news photo for “Terry Edick” and former photographer Mike Krebs took second place for sports photo with “Snow Bowl” and an honorable mention for news photo with “First Day.”
News Editor Allison Batdorff won first place for her column writing.
Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder, who has headed up the MPA board as its president, said he was grateful for the support of the community that powers the Record-Eagle’s mission.
“I’m so proud of our newsroom and all of our other staffers for supporting their efforts to cover our region,” Heidbreder said. “We’re blessed to be selected by our peers in this tough competition because there are so many talented journalists working hard out there.
“We strive to keep readers informed about crucial topics and I’m thankful each day for the support the community provides the Record-Eagle. We love this community and are grateful for the recognition by the Michigan Press Association.”
According to the MPA, the contest was judged by the members of Colorado Press Association, which reviewed the 2,866 entries submitted this year by 89 Michigan newspapers/individual members.
