From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle racked up a number of awards from the Michigan Press Association, including a coveted first place in the association’s annual Public Service category.
The award recognizes service that “has made a significant contribution to the betterment of their community.”
“Public service is at the core of our journalistic mission, so it’s a high honor for our work to be selected from among all newspapers in Michigan for recognition,” said Record-Eagle Editor Nate Payne.
The Record-Eagle staff won for its coverage of the Grand Traverse County jail in 2019.
Record-Eagle journalists also netted numerous other awards, including first place for newspaper design; best columnist (second place, Patti Brandt Burgess, third place, Allison Batdorff); business, agriculture news (second place, “Pilot pollinator project takes flight locally,” Sheri McWhirter); feature photo, (third place, “State Park,” Jan-Michigan Stump); feature story (second place, “Dangerous Waters,” by Brooke Kansier); photo story (honorable mention, “Cpl. Charles Lawler,” Jan-Michael Stump); special sections (second place, staff, Grand Traverse Scene, honorable mention, staff, The Playbook); sports feature (honorable mention “New program increases coach involvement in sex abuse prevention,” Jake Atnip); and best FOIA story, third place, “Grand Traverse County jail captain,” Mark Johnson, Alexa Zoellner).
The newspaper also continued to expand nonprofit and grant support for reporting projects during the past week when a project pitched by Environment Reporter Sheri McWhirter was selected for a grant award.
The Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources announced this week that McWhirter won a $1,000 grant award for her project, “PFAS Testing of Groundwater Used for Drinking in Northern Michigan Indigenous Homes.”
The project will conduct water testing to screen for PFAS contamination in homes across northern Michigan as part of the Record-Eagle’s ongoing effort to report on water quality.
in our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.