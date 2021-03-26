TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle has been named the 2020 Michigan Newspaper of the Year in its size class by the Michigan Press Association.
MPA officials announced the honor Thursday afternoon during an online ceremony. During the event, a bevy of Record-Eagle staffers were recognized for individual honors, including journalists Andrew Rosenthal, Brendan Quealy and Mike Krebs, who earned mention in open contest categories that put them in competition with all newsrooms statewide regardless of size.
“This extraordinary honor is a tribute to our journalists’ dogged work on behalf of their community,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne. “It’s also an echo of the value our readers and, more broadly, our community place on strong local journalism.”
The Record-Eagle has earned a number of both state and national honors during the past half decade, including last being named MPA Newspaper of the Year in 2017.
The Record-Eagle’s 2020 Michigan Press Association Better Newspaper Contest awards include:
- Newspaper of the Year — Daily Class B
- Rookie Writer, 2nd place, Andrew Rosenthal
- Best FOIA Story, 3rd place, “TCAPS Transparency,” Brendan Quealy
- Best Photo, 1st place, “Under construction,” Mike Krebs
- Best Video Presentation, 2nd place, “I don’t want it to be forgotten,” Mike Krebs
- Best Columnist, 2nd place — Brendan Quealy
- Best Editorial — “We all should take pride in community outrage over TCAPS secrecy,” 1st place, Nathan Payne; “A quick trip to the cleaners,” 2nd place, Allison Batdorff; “Gov’s husband’s request didn’t float our boat,” 3rd place, Allison Batdorff
- Best Newspaper Design, 2nd place
- Best Page or Pages Design — Oct. 19, 2019, Page A1, 2nd place; July 5, 2020, Page A1, 3rd place; March 28, 2020, Page A1, Honorable Mention
- Best Sports Column — “A tiny ripple to an emotional wave,” 3rd place, Mark Urban; “Injured Rayder saved girl’s life at Frankfort game,” Honorable Mention, James Cook
- Best Feature Photo, 3rd place, “Boat builder,” Mike Krebs
- Best Feature Story — 3rd place, “Predatory rental scammers on the hunt in northern Michigan,” Brendan Quealy; Honorable Mention, “I fought for myself,” Mardi Link
- Best News Photo, Honorable Mention, “Visit through window,” Jan-Michael Stump
- Special Section — 1st place, “Rise;” 2nd place, “The Playbook;” 3rd place, “Grand Traverse Scene”
- Best Sports Feature, Honorable Mention, “Co-operation between schools tackles declining high school sports numbers,” Jake Atnip
- Best Spot News
- Story, 2nd place, “Danielle Cornish, Her life before: Homeless woman, 41,
- dies of exposure,” Mardi Link
Other newspapers that earned Newspaper of the Year honors include the Detroit Free Press in Class A, the Midland Daily News in Class C and the Greenville Daily News in Class D.
