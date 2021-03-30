TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle has been named the 2020 Newspaper of the Year in its size class by its parent company, CNHI.
Judges announced the selection Sunday evening, two days after the Record-Eagle was named Newspaper of the Year in its size class by the Michigan Press Association in a separate competition. Judges for CNHI, which owns and operates dozens of newspapers spread across 23 states, cited the Record-Eagle’s “superior news and opinion content across print and digital platforms” in their decision.
Judges specifically noted the newspaper’s statewide reporting project “Death Sentence” — an effort to document deaths in Michigan county jails that occurred during a 10-year period.
“These high honors are a testament to the extraordinary efforts of our journalists on behalf of our community,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne. “I feel fortunate to be part of such a top-notch newsroom, and part of a community that values and supports our work.”
In addition to the high honors for the whole newspaper, breaking news coverage by reporter Sheri McWhirter and photojournalist Mike Krebs also earned top mention. McWhirter and Krebs’ coverage of an hours-long standoff inside an SUV on an Antrim County highway earned first-place honors in the contest.
The Sunday announcement marks the first time the Record-Eagle has been named CNHI Newspaper of the Year.
