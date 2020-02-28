KALKASKA — Two northern Michigan news organizations teamed up to investigate claims realtors exerted their influence on a recent fight over septic inspections.
Month after month last year residents stood at Kalkaska County Board of Commission meetings and accused the elected officials of trying to abandon a point-of-sale inspection program for water wells and septic systems in order to please local real estate interests. Some didn’t mince words.
For example, Carol Phillips lost her temper at a meeting in August.
“We’re sick and tired of coming here and sitting here listening to you not be able to punch your way out of a paper bag,” she said.
Phillips said if commissioners were going to back out of the program for their “real estate cronies,” they should go ahead and do it and stop delaying.
The Record-Eagle filed a request in October seeking information under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act, including all written communication county officials received — emails, text messages, letters and memorandums — from the time span when the point-of-sale program was under debate.
The request was granted in part and denied in part; communications with the county’s legal counsel were redacted, as permitted by state law.
Because the county doesn’t maintain its own information technology staff, the records review was done by company Empiric Solutions Inc. of Petoskey. Under FOIA, costs are not to exceed six times the minimum wage per hour for the IT service and it took the firm seven hours to do the work.
The bill came to $396.90 for that work, and county officials did not charge for the 95 printed copies.
The math works out to about $4.17 per page in the end.
“We spend thousands of dollars each year on FOIA fees, but on a per-page basis this was one of the most expensive we’ve seen in a while,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne. “We believe such charging practices inappropriately discourage ordinary people from seeking records that might explain how our government conducts business on our behalf.”
The Record-Eagle consulted with legal counsel and appealed the cost of the bill and requested the county either reduce the fee or waive it altogether because of a couple of points: the IT firm wasn’t identified on the FOIA invoice as required, and the county “may not charge for labor responding to a FOIA request unless failure to charge a fee would result in unreasonably high costs to the public body because of the nature of the request in the particular instance, and the public body specifically identifies the nature of these unreasonably high costs.”
Kalkaska County commissioners didn’t budge. They voted 5-0, with two absences, on Dec. 18 to deny the Record-Eagle’s request.
But they didn’t do so without comment. The Record-Eagle reviewed the meeting on an audio recording provided by the county.
“It was a minimal fee, as well,” said commissioner John West. “It should have been a lot more.”
Commissioner Dave Comai wanted some clarification about what the FOIA request sought.
“That FOIA request — what did it really do? Was it in our favor,” Comai asked.
“They were just looking for information regarding point of sale,” replied Kalkaska County Clerk Deb Hill.
“In a neutral position?” Comai asked.
Commissioner Craig Crambell interjected to say he didn’t think so.
“It doesn’t seem neutral when it’s a FOIA. Neutral is when you come here and listen at what the table’s got to say,” Crambell said.
Hill explained the board legally had to address the fee reduction request and Crambell said the 5-0 vote was clear.
“That should send a message,” Crambell said, adding that the county should send a bill and demand payment.
Comai said he believed the Record-Eagle wanted the requested records, but wanted the county “to do it for nothing.”
“It just feels like an accusation to me,” Crambell said.
The Record-Eagle then asked journalists at Interlochen Public Radio — since reporters there had also covered the septic debate — whether they wanted to share costs on the FOIA bill and report the project in partnership.
“Interlochen Public Radio was proud to join forces with the Record-Eagle in filing a joint Freedom of Information Act request to uncover an important story in our region,” said IPR News Director Noelle Riley.
Riley said IPR News officials were excited to jointly work toward the creation of investigative pieces for both newspaper and radio.
The FOIA response was used in the reporting of this and an accompanying article.
Go to www.record-eagle.com to read the FOIA response and listen to the IPR program.
