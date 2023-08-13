Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle’s 165th anniversary special section. Click here to read the section in its entirety online.
1805 – Michigan territory is organized with Detroit as the capital.
1806 – Morgan Bates, who will become the founder of the Grand Traverse Herald, and his twin, Merritt, are born July 12 in upstate New York, not far from where the Erie Canal will be built. Merritt will grow up to become an abolitionist minister and father of Thomas T. Bates, who will be The Herald publisher from 1876 to 1912.
1839 – Presbyterian missionary Peter Dougherty becomes Grand Traverse region’s first white settler when he establishes a Native American mission on Old Mission Peninsula. Chief Ahgosa moves his band there.
1847 – Capt. Boardman, a Napierville, Ill., farmer buys land at the mouth of the Boardman River from the federal government for his son, Horace, to build a sawmill.
1857 – Federal government awards Grand Rapids and Indian Railroad, one of the last land-grant railroads, 823,204 acres to build a railroad between Grand Rapids and somewhere on Grand Traverse Bay. Construction is held up by the economic Panic of 1857.
1858 – Morgan Bates founds the Grand Traverse Herald and publishes the first issue on Nov. 3, 1858. About 1,000 Indians in 142 families live within the Leelanau Reserve. Traverse City to Old Mission Road, also a road from East Bay to Acme, are established at this time.
1861 – U.S. Civil War begins.
1862 – Congress passes Homestead Act of 1862, which takes effect in 1863, just as new state roads are built in the region, which up to now had been accessible only by water or Native American trail. The Herald reports that Grand Traverse County has sent about 100 volunteers to the war, many of them serving in Company A of the 26th Infantry.
1865 – Elvin Sprague starts the Elk Rapids Eagle on March 31. The Civil War comes to an end. President Lincoln is assassinated on April 14.
1866 – Sprague renames his paper the Traverse Bay Eagle and moves to Traverse City.
1867 – Morgan Bates sells The Herald to DeWitt C. Leach, a former congressman, for $4,000.
1870 – Population of unincorporated village Traverse City and the surrounding township is 1,275.
1871 – Traverse City Railroad Co. is set up by Perry Hannah and business leaders to raise funds to build a spur track to connect Traverse City to Grand Rapids & Indiana track being built from Grand Rapids to Petoskey.
1872 – First Grand Rapids & Indiana Railroad train rolls into Traverse City, connecting the town to “The Outside.” Federal Act of June 10 restores Native American lands in the Leelanau Reserve to the market. Many Indian homestead claims aren't recognized.
1876 – Leach sells The Herald to Thomas Bates’ brother, Morgan Bates. Thomas acquires it later and serves as publisher-editor until 1912.
1879 – The Herald office is relocated from the Leach Building at the southwestern corner of Front and Park streets to the southeastern corner of Front and Cass. Perry Hannah buys the Campbell House and renovates it into the Park Place Hotel. Susan B. Anthony speaks at the City Opera House.
1881 – Traverse City incorporates as a village.
1882 – Construction starts on first buildings of Northern Michigan Asylum. The first patients arrive in late 1885.
1883 – Hannah & Lay Mercantile Co. opens its big store at the northwestern corner of Front and Cass.
1885 – Henry Campbell's electric plant starts producing power to light many downtown streets and businesses.
1886 – Hannah, Lay sells its sawmill and white pine operations and focuses on hardwood production. White pine is almost gone in Michigan.
1887 – Dawes Act – or the General Allotment Act of 1887 – sets up process and replace communal tribal holdings into allotments to individual Native Americans to hasten assimilation, and prompt members to give up their tribal ties and lifestyles. Unallotted land, often the most desirable, is declared surplus and made available to non-Native Americans. Within decades, much of that tribal land in the West and elsewhere is in the hands of white men. Critics call this period “an orgy of exploitation.”
1893 – Sprague starts the Daily Eagle, Traverse City's first daily newspaper, on March 23. The Grand Traverse Herald starts its Daily Herald a few months later.
1889 – J.W. Milliken and Frank Hamilton build a store at the southeastern corner of Front and Cass. The Masonic building is completed at southeastern corner of Front and Union.
1891 – Built in the city are eight miles of new sidewalks and a new 12,500-square-foot, six-room school on Boardman Avenue, a duplicate of the school on Elmwood Avenue. State lumber production peaks and starts to decline by 1899. Michigan is the nation's second top producer behind Wisconsin. (It drops to 16th by 1920. By 1926, 92% of Michigan's original timber stand is gone.)
1894 – Daily Herald and Morning Bulletin merge to form the Morning Herald which publishes its first issue on May 5.
1895 – Traverse City becomes a city.
1896 – Fire destroys Oval Wood Dish Co. It rebuilds that same year.
1898 – 1899 – The Spanish-American War starts and many local men in a local militia called Hannah's Rifles, join and serve in Company M. Their injuries underscore the need for a good hospital in Traverse City.
1899 – R.B. Cobb of Charlevoix drives the first automobile into Traverse City on July 27.
1900 – Both the Grand Traverse Herald and Evening Record are located at 123 West Front St. In 1860, Michigan had only 800 miles of railroad. By 1900, it had 7,945 miles of mainline track, 2,903 miles of other tracks, and yard tracks for a total of 10,848 miles.
1905 – Popularity of bicycles raises demand for good roads. There are about 3,000 automobiles in the state. Michigan has about 68,000 miles of simple, mostly dirt, wagon roads. State has 7,712 miles of gravel roads and 245 miles of paved macadam roads.
1909 – Charles Augustine flies his motorless “double-decker” biplane off Rennie Hill in Traverse City. It lands 600 feet away.
1910 – Sprague's wife sells Eagle properties to Herald & Record Co. That newspaper, now called the Record-Eagle, rolls off press on Oct. 31.
1912 – Record-Eagle Publisher Thomas T. Bates dies Dec. 18 at age 71. Son George C. Bates becomes president.
1913 – Horse-drawn traffic on state roads still outnumbers cars. Legislature moves to establish a 3,000-mile state trunk line.
1914 – The large percentage of state's 91 food processing plants are in the western part of Lower Peninsula to handle fruit.
1917 – Record-Eagle is sold to a group of four men associated with Battle Creek Moon Journal. Austin Batdorff is the editor and later becomes publisher.
1917 – Congress declares war on Germany April 6. Local leaders campaign to raise $75,000 to start Napoleon Car Company in Ohio to Traverse City and to set up Traverse City Motor Co. Meanwhile, Oval Wood Dish Co., one of Traverse City’s two major industries, moves to Tupper Lake, N.Y., in July, taking about 200 local families with it. State buys a 200-acre scrap of virgin white pine at Interlochen as the state's first independently established park.
1918 – Michigan becomes dry on May 1, 1918, almost two years before the 18th Amendment bans alcoholic beverages nationwide. So-called “blind pigs” and “speakeasies” flourish and Detroit becomes a center for smuggling operations.
1919 – Congress ratifies 18th amendment, which makes Prohibition the law of the land.
1920 – Nation adopts 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which grants voting rights to women. It's hotly debated in Michigan, but later ratified.
1921 – Lamprey found in Lake Erie. By 1945, it spreads to Lake Superior.
1922 – William Grawn Milliken is born March 26. Traverse City writer Harold Titus of Traverse City, a noted author and conservationist, writes a novel set in the ravaged north woods of Michigan. It is turned into a movie which is shown to the Legislature and results in a healthy forest firefighting appropriation.
1923 – Traverse City Motor Co. goes bankrupt and closes. Its total production in 1917 was 125 cars and 125 trucks.
1924 – Ku Klux Klan holds rally in Traverse City. Native Americans are granted U.S. citizenship and the right to vote in federal elections. Michigan has 6,601 miles of road, including 1,195 miles of concrete highway and 2,200 miles of surface road. This has dramatic effect on urban and rural areas – and also railroads.
1927 – Pere Marquette dedicates a new depot on Boardman Lake at a cost of $70,000.
1928 – Ann Arbor music teacher Joe Maddy establishes National High School Orchestra Camp that opens on 50 wooded acres near Interlochen.
1929 – Stock market crashes.
1930 – Only 150 of the original 148,000 acres set aside in federal treaties for the Leelanau Reserve is still in Native American ownership. R. Floyd Clinch rebuilds the Park Place Hotel. Clinch Park opens along the bay on land donated by Clinch and is the start of a decade's long redevelopment of the city waterfront.
1932 – Fifty percent of Southern Michigan workers are laid off. About 200 – or nearly a quarter – of the state's banks, which had invested heavily in mortgages, stocks and bonds, fail. Public relief costs the state $30 million. Michigan deports thousands of Mexicans a month, many of whom were brought here during the labor shortages of 1920s.
1933 – State banking holiday declared Feb. 13–23 to stem runs on state banks.
1933 – Nationwide prohibition repeal takes effect Dec. 5.
1934 – Under the leadership of Ben Peshaba, 286 Native Americans in Leelanau County try unsuccessfully to get federal recognition that would qualify them for government services.
1946 – Baby Boom begins. Munson Hospital separates from Traverse City State Hospital.
1948 – Traverse City Osteopathic Hospital founded.
1950 – Great Lakes have become a near desert for fishing because of over-fishing and lamprey. Traverse City industrial Fund started to stimulate industry. Eight new elementary schools are built in Traverse City district from 1950 to 1959.
1951 – Northwestern Michigan College opens with 65 students.
1953 – Construction starts on Grandview Parkway along West Bay.
1955 – U.S. Supreme Court orders school desegregation. Television thrives and radio switches over to music.
1960 – William G. Milliken runs for the state senate.
1961 – U.S. Sen. Phillip Hart of Michigan introduces a bill to add Sleeping Bear Dunes area to the National Park. It meets with vehement local opposition.
1961 – Insurance magnate W. Clement Stone gives Dr. Maddy $350,000 to start the Interlochen Arts Academy and guarantees the first five years of faculty salaries. It opens the next year. Stone and his wife, Jessie, will give $12 million over the years.
1963 – Austin Batdorff dies and son Robert becomes Record-Eagle publisher while son John H. Batdorff becomes general manager and vice president. A July 4th public meeting in Frankfort on Sleeping Bear proposals draws 1,500 people. President John F. Kennedy is assassinated.
1964 – State Sen. William Milliken runs for lieutenant governor. Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 is enacted.
1965 – The Michigan Commission on Indian Affairs is created.
1966 – Giantway Plaza – now known as Giant Plaza Shopping Center – is the city's first strip mall.
1966 – Passenger train service in Traverse City ends.
1967 – An estimated 1 billion alewives wash up on Lake Michigan shorelines. State introduces a natural predator, the coho salmon, planting 10,000 fingerlings from 1966 to 1970. Detroit race riots erupt.
1968 – Anti-Vietnam War sentiment flares up at the Democratic Convention in Chicago. Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King are assassinated.
1969 – Oil-rich Northern Niagara Reef discovered in northern Michigan. Oil production reaches its peak in 1970s. Traverse City Downtown Development Authority formed. Lt. Gov. Milliken becomes governor of Michigan. The Great Lakes Maritime Academy is established for those seeking careers in the merchant marine.
1970 – President Nixon signs a bill on Oct. 21 authorizing creation of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore after nine years of debate, struggle and negotiation.
1972 – Robert Batdorff sells the Record-Eagle on Sept. 29 to Ottaway Newspapers Inc., a subsidiary of Dow Jones, owner of The Wall Street Journal.
1974 – Meijer Thrifty Acres takes over Grant City Shopping Plaza in Traverse City. Arthur Duhamel of Peshawbestown begins fishing in traditional Indian way. Test of area Indian 1836 federal treaty rights starts.
1975 – Grand Traverse voters approve $1.5 million renovation of the 1898 County Courthouse. President Gerald Ford pays a visit to the National Cherry Festival.
1976 – Traverse City Rotary Club founds Rotary Charities after oil and gas are discovered under the 400-acre camp Greilick.
1977 – City creates the Brown Bridge Trust Fund after oil and gas also are found on land it owns.
1979 – Cherryland Mall opens its doors. Governmental Center built near the courthouse to house city and county offices. Grand Traverse Resort opens. On May 7, U.S. District Judge Noel P. Fox issues a landmark ruling that upholds Indian Treaty fishing rights for recognized tribes. The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is the first U.S. tribe to gain federal recognition under new regulations.
1984 – Leelanau Sands Casino opens in Peshawbestown.
1987 – Traverse City Area Public Schools open Silver Lake Elementary. Grand Traverse County voters overwhelmingly defeat a $25-million bond for an urban bypass and crosstown route.
1989 – Record–Eagle launches its Sunday edition. Northwestern Michigan College buys former Sara Lee Corp. office building to establish its University Center. Last patient moves out of Traverse City Regional Psychiatric Hospital on July 31.
1990 – Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians build Turtle Lake Casino on land it owns in Whitewater Township. Blair and Westwood Woods elementary schools open in Traverse City.
1991 – Grand Traverse Mall opens. J.C. Penney moves from downtown.
1995 – University Center opens.
1996 – Grand Traverse Crossing is built across South Airport from Grand Traverse Mall.
1997 – Traverse City opens West Senior High School on North Long Lake Road. Record-Eagle launches its first web site.
2001 – Terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 bring community together.
2004 – NMC opens its Great Lakes campus. New Cherry Capital airport terminal opens. President George W. Bush makes a campaign swing through the city.
2005 – Traverse City Light & Power Plant on West Bay is dismantled. Traverse City Film Festival starts, drawing acclaim and audiences.
2006 – Current owner - CNHI, LLC. - buys the Traverse City Record-Eagle from Dow Jones on Dec 6.
2008 – The National Cherry Festival sees record attendance and, for the first time in five years, it makes a profit. Budget shortfalls and declining enrollment have TCAPS contemplating closing several elementary schools.
2009 – Record-Eagle launches content on Twitter and Facebook.
2010 – A proposed "Grand Vision" for Grand Traverse County, developed with input from thousands of residents, calls for protection of pristine natural resources, preservation of rural and agricultural lands, and in-fill development focused on the city and some village centers.
2012 – Munson Healthcare's proposed new $45 million cancer center gets city OK to expand on its Sixth Street campus, with plans for a spring 2014 groundbreaking. A months-long dry spell puts Lake Michigan near its all-time low water mark set in 1964. The local cherry growing season is one of the worst in recorded history.
2015 – The "storm of the decade" strikes the region on Aug. 2; the sky turns green and straight-line winds and hail pummel the region.
2017 – A nationwide opioid epidemic makes itself felt in the area. A lawsuit is filed over tall buildings in the city. More than 1,000 registered nurses unionize at Munson Medical Center. Record-Eagle GetAround sports podcasts begin.
2018 – Sears, Younker’s are among traditional stores closing. Disappearing young workers leave summer jobs unfilled.
2019 – Michigan's longest serving governor, William Milliken, dies. Traverse City Area Public Schools grapple with leadership turnover. As the year comes to a close, COVID makes itself known.
2020 – The COVID pandemic, vaccines, and masking dominate community concerns. The year-round population of Traverse City, the county seat and the largest city in a 21-county northern Michigan region, is 15,678.
2021 – The pandemic continues, but public contention grows. Home prices soar in and around Traverse City, making it more difficult for working-class families. The population of Grand Traverse County is 95,860.
2022 – Recovery from the pandemic becomes more apparent as people return to work and tourists return to the region.
2023 – Traverse City Record-Eagle marks its 165-year anniversary.
