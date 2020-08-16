TRAVERSE CITY — A small envelope wrapped in a rubber band with a coin inside meant a great deal to those at the Salvation Army.
The rare Saint-Gaudens double eagle was worth $20 when it was minted in 1927. Now, the coin will bring in around $1,800 to the Traverse City location.
Lt. Matthew Winters, a corps officer with the Salvation Army, said the gold piece was donated anonymously. Someone walked up to one of the people eating lunch there, handed him the envelope and asked him to give it to the staff.
Winters said it was “pure excitement” when they saw what it was and how much it was worth.
“If someone drops off an $1,800 check, that would be great, too. But there’s something unique about gold,” he said.
The donation will allow the Salvation Army to provide nearly 1,000 meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ruth Blick, director of community resource development for the Salvation army, called the donation “humbling.”
Augustus Saint-Gaudens designed the first double eagle coin shortly before his death in 1907. Many collectors describe the coin as “one of the most beautiful American coins ever issued” because of its design, color and luster.
Richard Bond of Honor Coin and Stamp in Traverse City said the coin’s short period of mintage also increased its value.
The coin is 90 percent gold and 10 percent copper. A near pristine double eagle was auctioned off for more than $31,000 in April.
“It really helps to keep that in mind, that someone has trusted us with these funds. That’s how we treat all of our donations,” Winters said.
When asked who might have donated the coin, Winters was not sure.
“What type of person was it? Was it someone who received service from us? Was it someone who just saw the work we were doing?” he said.
Winters said the donation said a lot about the people in Traverse City who are so willing to do good in the community and not ask for anything in return.
“That means something,” Winters said. “Not just to us, but to all the people we can help.”
