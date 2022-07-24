KALKASKA — Rapid River Township is looking into getting historical markers in two of its cemeteries after residents vocalized an interest in the township commemorating its history.
Laura Parzych has lived in Kalkaska for 55 years. She enjoys long walks through cemeteries and is a self-described history buff.
Parzych recently became interested in Westwood Cemetery, which is one of the oldest cemeteries in Kalkaska County, where some of the first settlers in the area are laid to rest. She was interested in restoring some of the older graves there that have endured decades of Michigan’s seasons and finding a way to put names to some of the unmarked graves.
Parzych began going through archives at the library in Kalkaska to learn more. This led her to Maple Grove Cemetery, where she learned Grace Gilbert, local Kalkaska legend and one of the first bearded ladies in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, is buried.
“I went into Maple Grove and discovered that Grace Gilbert, the redheaded bearded lady was in there, along with her family, her husband, her mother, her father,” Parzych said. “I was kinda like, ‘Wow, this is really historical stuff. Why are they not preserving it?’”
If these cemeteries were marked as historic sites, they may draw more interest in local history by locals and tourists, Parzych said. As they stand right now, she feels they are falling into obscurity and the history that they hold is at risk of becoming forgotten.
“Westwood (Cemetery) is at the end of a dead-end road next to an old landfill. People don’t even know it exists down there,” Parzych said. “If it’s marked, they know. People that might be descendants from these (people) would finally know where they’re at.”
At a Rapid River Township commission meeting a few months ago, Parzych showed up with a proposal that included the dollar amounts for everything, which she shared during public comment.
The application fees for a historical marker from the state of Michigan are $250 each, so $500 for both cemeteries. Altogether, with the application fee and one sign at each cemetery, depending on the kinds of signs, would cost $5,100 to $9,800. The application fee is refunded if the application is rejected by the advisory board, according to the Michigan History Center.
Phyllis Senske is another township resident interested in seeing the township apply for a historic marker at the cemeteries. She brought the idea up to the township commission before Parzych, and she has recently teamed up with Parzych to do some of the research needed for an application.
For Senske, to mark these historical sites would be to show respect for the dead buried in them.
“It’s important for the township to take care of historical sites in town,” Senske said.
Sandra Clark, the Director of the Michigan History Center, said applicants for historical markers need robust primary documents to demonstrate the significance of the site they are hoping to mark. The Michigan Historical Commission, the center’s advisory board, approves applications depending on the historical significance of a site, which can be local or statewide.
Kalkaska County currently has two historical markers: one at Rugg Pond Dam and another at the Excelsior Town Hall, according to the Michigan History Center’s online database.
The process takes about a year from the application to the installment of the historical marker, with the reviewing of the application, the development of the text of the sign, and the ordering of the sign and installment. The Michigan Historical Commission helps develop the text of the sign, which is usually framed as a story about the place and its significance, Clark said.
Michigan has a few markers that are for cemeteries, although there aren’t a “whole lot,” Clark said. She said it is unlikely that they would make a whole marker for one person, but people of note who are buried in the cemetery could be mentioned on a marker meant for an entire cemetery.
“I think they are wonderful pieces of public history,” Clark said. “They build community pride. They are places that children learn about their community and visitors learn about their community. They validate places.”
Typically, the Michigan Historical Commission receives roughly 20 applications in a normal year, and they turn down about two to three.
Rapid River Township Supervisor Terry Williams said the township is “100 percent all for it,” and he said he doesn’t perceive any opposition from the township board. This idea is in its very early stages and hasn’t been discussed by the township board very much, including how much money the township would be willing to spend, Williams said.
“If they continue through with it, I think it’ll be a very nice thing for the township and for people outside this township who are interested in that sort of thing,” Williams said.
Parzych and Senske are working with township trustee Matthew Brenner on the application. Right now, they are in the research and planning phase, Brenner said. The Kalkaska county clerk copied historical documents for them, which they will be discussing at their next meeting, Brenner said.
Parzych is also in the process of obtaining the cemetery ledgers, which have information about who is buried there and who buried them, via a Freedom of Information Act Request from the township.
Brenner has also been working on the Rugg Pond site, which has a historical marker at it, and is part of an effort in the township to pursue repairs for the dam. He said he’s looking forward to working on this project and that the township is appreciative of the work that Parzych and Senske have put in and the fact that they brought it up to the board
But, the process may take a while, given the pace that government operations typically move, he said.
“Big wheels move slowly,” he said. “Even in a little township.”
