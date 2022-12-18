HARBOR SPRINGS — Off the shores of Waganakising waters, now known as Little Traverse Bay, another spawning season of lake whitefish wrapped up for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Natural Resources Department.
The fertilized eggs will incubate in near freezing waters under the care of the tribe’s Fisheries Department until they’re ready to hatch in the spring.
These fish will be part of multi-agency research projects that will test the possibilities for restoration solutions for the declining whitefish population in Lake Michigan.
Since 2013, LTBB Natural Resources Department has made their 80-acre fish hatchery a centerpiece of their efforts to revitalize vulnerable fish species within the territories of the 1836 Treaty of Washington.
The hatchery studies raises select species, including nme’ (Lake Sturgeon), and, right now, adikameg (Lake Whitefish) are one of the hatchery’s main focus.
But restoring the native species isn’t as simple as just rearing and releasing the fish — “before any project or grant can lead to these restoration efforts, a lot of money and labor goes into collecting data that informs decision making for the restoration efforts,” said Kevin Donner, director for LTBB’s Great Lakes Fishery Program.
LTBB’s efforts in whitefish restoration are part of larger collected efforts with the other four sovereign Anishinaabek nations that fall under the 1836 Treaty, Donner said.
“Simply put, what sovereign nations bring to the table in restoration efforts is really profound,” Donner said.
Starting in 2018, LTBB and the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians began stocking whitefish in Lake Michigan. According to data from LTBB NRD, a total of more than 330,000 lake whitefish have been stocked back into the Little Traverse Bay by LTBB alone.
“This is a localized effort that has great impacts across the entire Northern Lake Michigan Lake Whitefish Stock,” Donner said.
As part of the Tributary Spawning Lake Whitefish Restoration Workgroup, formed in 2017, LTBB Natural Resources Department has continued to work with project partners, such as the Sault Tribe nation, The Nature Conservancy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and Michigan State University to stock lake whitefish eggs into a local river, in hopes of kickstarting a natural spawning run.
Over the past six years, partners in the project have sampled for fall spawning runs in many Michigan rivers. The project has extended from Escanaba River in the west, to the Grand River in the south — these rivers have historical accounts of extraordinary numbers of Lake Whitefish spawning in November and early December, according to LTBB NRD.
The results of these surveys can inform future conservation efforts, Donner said. But before that, enough data needs to be collected to determine whether there are healthy populations of lake whitefish already using rivers.
There is a complex history behind lake whitefish populations in the Great Lakes.
Historically, during the winter, extraordinary numbers of lake whitefish would travel up rivers to lay their eggs. The eggs would get stuck in the nooks and crannies of the rocks along the river bottom, where they’d be protected until they hatched in the springtime.
But, in the past 200 years, the waters have been altered by invasive species, historic overfishing, decades of dams, and logging. As a result, lake whitefish do not lay their eggs in rivers anymore because the newer generations never imprinted on rivers. Some species, like lake whitefish and sturgeon, return to the waters in which they were hatched.
“In the early 1990s, biologists in Wisconsin discovered a small spawning run in the Menominee River, and since have witnessed a large run build on the Fox, Oconto, and Menominee rivers. Small runs have been observed on the Cedar, Ford, and Escanaba rivers, but none have been observed outside of Green Bay,” said Kris Dey.
“These river populations have begun to provide a large proportion of the Lake Whitefish in Green Bay over the last decade.“
Dey has managed the fish hatchery for LTBB Natural Resources Department the past six years. He said he believes the restoration of these river-spawning populations could be key to having sustained natural recruitment of whitefish.
State and Tribal management agencies have done much to come together to restore and establish sustainable communities of lake whitefish, but there’s still more work that needs to be done to protect, rebuild and enhance the native species of white in the Great Lakes, Donner said.
This work is incredibly important to sustain the health of the Great Lakes, Donner said.
