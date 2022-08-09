TRAVERSE CITY — Dan Hall’s field corn was getting a little fried with too much hot sun and not enough rain.
But an irrigation system keeps his sweet corn pretty darn sweet.
“We have an absolutely beautiful crop of corn,” Hall said. “If we didn’t have an irrigation system, we wouldn’t have any.”
Hall Farms sweet corn, in fact, can already be had at his North Long Lake Road stand.
From last Wednesday until mid-Monday about 2½ inches of rain fell in Grand Traverse County, said Harold Dippman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
On Wednesday, Benzie County got 2 to 3 inches of rain in some spots, Dippman said, and, in Leelanau County, the heaviest rain was north of the Suttons Bay area where some places got more than 2 inches just on Monday.
“It’s not unprecedented,” Dippman said. “It’s within the realm of average. But as dry as it’s been this summer, any rainfall is greatly appreciated.”
The next few days will be drier, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, he noted.
In the last couple of years, severe rain events, along with record-high water levels, have overwhelmed the city’s sewer system, damaged area businesses and stranded people on impassable roads. No flooding has been reported over the last few days.
Nikki Rothwell, director of the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center in Bingham Township, said that most of the tart cherries are off the trees.
Harvesting the last of them was held up in some orchards too wet to get the shaking equipment in, Rothwell said.
But the rain is great for wine grapes, apples and corn, she added.
“It’s been a really dry summer and we could use it,” Rothwell said.
Hall said corn season usually lasts through August and he’d like to have it until Labor Day, but that too depends on Mother Nature. If temperatures are in the 90s, the corn ripens very quickly.
“It would have been nice if this had had come along in June or July,” Hall said. “It’s more than we need right now, but we’ll take it.”
