TRAVERSE CITY — Many awoke to pattering rain and soggy yards Wednesday morning — but the lasting downpour isn’t much to worry about, an expert said.
Gaylord-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic said the system, which continued into Thursday morning, shouldn’t cause any major issues.
“If this amount of rain
was coming in a shorter time — for example, if all of this
was within 6-7 hours — we might see some localized flooding in low-lying areas, but this rain is really coming over 36 hours to 48 hours,” she said. “There’ll probably be some soggy spots on people’s lawns, but as far as this being able to drain into the soil, the soil’s really going to be able to soak up quite a bit of it.”
Still, the storm may push April 2020 past monthly averages of about 2.56 inches of precipitation, she added. Currently, northern Michigan has seen about 2.16 inches, not counting Wednesday and Thursday’s rainfall.
Through the week, Traverse City is expected to see another ¾ of an inch added onto that, Jauernic said.
Some areas have seen more problematic precipitation, however.
“There are some rivers that are getting pushed out of their banks a little bit — but those are closer to Saginaw Bay,” Jauernic said.
Some reported road flooding in Kalkaska County, but a call to the Kalkaska County Road Commission was not returned Wednesday.
