TRAVERSE CITY — Erin Simon sat in her new clothing store at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons when she heard a strange noise — a familiar sound, but a strange one — just outside her door.
Flowing water.
Simon shot up, peeked down the hallway outside her shop and saw water rushing down the stairs and heading straight for her and for all the shops in Building 50.
Torrential rain Thursday brought with it flash floods that devastated parts of Traverse City and some surrounding communities. Simon called it “a disaster” as she and dozens of others worked to clean up the damage.
“This is a nightmare,” Simon said. “It’s an absolute nightmare.”
The rain began as a cluster of storms above Manistee and Wexford counties before moving north, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Patrick Bok.
A combination of already-saturated soil, high water tables, high lake levels and rapid rainfall exacerbated flooding, added NWS Meteorologist Jeff Lutz.
Some spots, like southern Leelanau County, saw 2.7 inches of rain during the 2-hour storm.
Simon, who also owns Silver Fox Jewelry at the Commons, said she was one of the luckier store owners. Her shops were inundated by about 3 inches of standing floodwater, she estimated. Others in the building had more than 2 feet.
Raymond Minervini did all he could to hold back the tears in his eyes as he watched the water slosh around the feet of those trying to clean up the north wing of Building 50. Minervini is one of the co-owners of the Village at the Grand Traverse Commons and has spent years redeveloping the property.
The intensity of the rain was something Minervini said he’s never seen, and he could only watch as water came pouring into the building for two hours.
Minervini said rainwater ran down the grassy hills and into the walkway just outside Kirkbride Hall, rising higher and higher until it crested above a 4-foot retention wall. The glass-and-metal double doors did little to keep the water out as they bent inward under the immense pressure.
Mud, garbage and other debris along with residual water were all that remained Thursday evening, and Minervini said the basement was still under 7 feet of water.
“It’s a tragic thing to see,” Minervini said. “We’re in problem-solving mode. We can grieve about it later.”
The team effort and hard work from shop owners is the one thing that gave Minervini some hope. He said that attitude is the “cool thing about the Village.”
“People come together, roll up their sleeves and take care of what needs to be done,” he said. “We’re going to make it through this. We can clean up, but this is just another thing on top of everything else that 2020’s been throwing at us.”
Shop owners were not the only ones at the Commons affected by the rain.
Floodwater reached past tents along the nearby Woman’s Walk at the Commons, where many homeless people set up camp after Safe Harbor’s COVID-related closure.
“I’ve been out and about all day, and I’ve seen the flooded camps,” said Ryan Hannon, street outreach coordinator for Goodwill of Northern Michigan. “Most of the tents are in water.”
Hannon said rooms at the Goodwill Inn are sparse thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning most of those displaced have few options. One of the men just got a roofing job, and put his paycheck toward putting a few people into hotels, Hannon said.
But concerns linger.
“Further south on the shore of the Boardman there’s another camp,” Hannon said. “If the river crests, that one will be flooded out too.”
Flooding reached homeowners in Slabtown as well.
Josephine Tosiello stood outside her front door on Monroe Street and watched as the small creek next to her house turned into a river that flowed over the street and into her neighbors’ yards. Tosiello has lived in Traverse City for 20 years and said the water never reaches the street.
“There’s never that much water where it’s out there. I’ve never seen that,” she said. “This is the worst I’ve seen it.”
Stephanie Tosiello, Josephine’s granddaughter-in-law, works the night shift at her job and is usually asleep in the afternoon. Instead, Stephanie said she and her husband have been trying to keep the basement dry by sopping up water with towels — a task that needs to be done every hour, she said.
“We have a sump pump, but it just can’t keep up with this amount of water,” she said.
Road flooding was widespread, with reports of near-impassable stretches on Fifteenth and Eighth streets, Grandview Parkway and Airport Road.
Business owners could only watch water inch past their mouldings, and stacked sandbags held floodwaters back as city workers trudged through foot-deep flows to clear storm drains. Some sat in parked cars, temporarily trapped by rapidly rising water near Kids Creek and Munson Medical Center.
Reports of flooding along the Boardman River and Kids Creek — plus Silver, Duck and Spider lakes — kept workers busy. The city’s hard-hit west side saw floodwater more than 5 feet deep, Lutz said.
“It’s in pockets, low areas, with the flash-flood rain that we got,” said Grand Traverse County Drain Commissioner Steve Largent.
Pictures and videos of the flooding rushed to social media as fast as the rain came down and the water rose.
Joe Thomas was riding in the passenger seat as his fiancée, Kristi Joy, made her way along Front Street near Munson Medical Center. Thomas grabbed his phone and started taking video of what he described as a “river driving right through the street.”
He posted the footage to Facebook, which had garnered nearly 60,000 views and 2,000 shares by 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Thomas said he’s lived most of his life in Traverse City and has never seen anything “remotely close to that” before.
“It was crazy. We were just shocked,” Thomas said. “It was a little freaky because we saw the cars in front of us, and we didn’t know if it was just going to keep getting deeper and deeper. We just kept barreling through and somehow got through it.”
City crews pumped water at East Bay Park to help the drain system keep up with the downpour — one of several areas the storm overwhelmed, said Art Kreuger, Traverse City’s director of municipal utilities.
“The storm systems just aren’t designed to handle this kind of intensity of rain for such a short duration, but they do catch up after a while over time,” Kreuger said.
Grand Traverse County workers also had their hands full, and spent the afternoon ensuring all pumps were operating correctly, added John Divozzo, the county’s director of public works.
Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Center staff spent the afternoon checking sites and getting a grasp on what impacts the flooding could bring.
“It’s going to depend on the stormwater system,” said Director Christine Crissman. “Most of the water just goes into the bay anyways, so the main concern would be what kinds of pollutants it’s picking up on the roadways or in cars — I saw over by the Commons there’s cars halfway underwater.”
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials, along with Lutz and Crissman, urge locals to stay away from local beaches, creeks and rivers.
Lutz said it’s also important to avoid driving through floodwaters, especially at night.
Flooding could be compounded by a second wave of rain headed for the region overnight, Lutz said.
“If the water doesn’t recede here faster before the next round comes in, there could be some issues,” he said. “Any place that ends up with heavy rain could see flooding — open fields could start ponding, we’ll start seeing some of that going on as the rain comes tonight.”
A flood warning lasts through Friday afternoon.
— Reporters Jordan Travis, Sheri McWhirter and Mardi Link contributed to this report.
