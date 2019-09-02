ELK RAPIDS — A federal grant will help Elk Rapids pay for green infrastructure installation in its marina and other places.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant to the village through its Sustain Our Great Lakes program. The money will be spent to install rain gardens and a bioswale to reduce both floods in the marina parking lot and pollutants that pour into East Bay.
“This funding will let us take the first important step of designing and installing the first of many planned green infrastructure projects in the village,” said Sarah U’Ren, program director for the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
Village officials worked with the nonprofit organization to create a stormwater action plan adopted last year. This is the first big project.
“We’ve been discussing potential projects for a number of years and have really just been waiting for funding to come through for design and implementation,” U’Ren said.
A bioswale is a landscape element that removes debris and pollution from surface water runoff, as does a rain garden but on a larger scale. They hold onto rainfall runoff for a longer period, allowing the water to seep into the ground and pass through plants’ root structures, rather than quickly draining off directly into surface water and carrying street pollutants with it.
Such pollutants can include toxins, pathogens, nutrients, sediments and other chemicals, all of which impact water quality.
Environmental advocates argue sediments and nutrients are the greatest threats to water quality in Grand Traverse Bay, on which Elk Rapids sits on its eastern shoreline.
Caroline Kennedy, assistant village manager, said among the work will be professional monitoring to demonstrate the effectiveness of the green infrastructure elements.
U’Ren said the project goal of the coming work is to increase stormwater storage and infiltration capacity at various spots in the village. The estimate is the project will help reduce the amount of stormwater directly spilling into the bay by as much as 1 million gallons annually, she said.
Royce Ragland, the village’s chairwoman for both the planning commission and the Green Elk Rapids group, said she’s thrilled the grant was awarded. Efforts like this help to build a mindset and awareness of the importance of water quality, she said.
“I think the key point here is we are looking at impact, the long-term impact of doing these things now,” Ragland said. “It will add a lot of momentum and add to the incentive — seeing that these little things add up.”
The NFWF manages the Sustain Our Great Lakes program in partnership with a host of federal agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fish and Wildlife Service, Forest Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, among others. Funding priorities of the program are aquatic connectivity, stream and wetland habitat improvements and the installation of green infrastructure elements.
