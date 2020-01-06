TRAVERSE CITY — It’s a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas — but unlike carbon monoxide, radon doesn’t cause immediate symptoms that could indicate danger.
Long-term exposure to radon — a naturally occurring radioactive gas — is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the country, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. About 21,000 people die each year from radon-induced lung cancer, which usually appears five to 25 years after exposure, the EPA website states.
“You’re not going to walk down in your basement and keel over from radon,” said Dan Thorell, Grand Traverse County Health Department environmental health director. “It’s more the long-term exposure that could cause lung cancer — kind of like smoking.”
But unlike smoking, radon exposure isn’t apparent, so it’s important to test homes for its presence, Thorell said.
January is National Radon Action Month, and some local health departments are giving out free radon testing kits in exchange for a food pantry item, through Jan. 31.
Among participants in “Give a Can, Get a Kit,” are: The Grand Traverse County Health Department; the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department; the Health Department of Northwest Michigan (which covers Antrim County); and District Health Department #10 (which covers Kalkaska County).
The test kit are simple to use, said Scott Kendzierski, Health Department of Northwest Michigan director of environmental health. They’re placed in the lowest livable level of the home for several days, then packaged and sent to the testing company, he said, with results coming back in a few weeks.
“It’s extremely easy to test (for radon) and it’s also relatively easy to mitigate from homes,” Kendzierski said. “So if you have (radon), there are contractors statewide that can conduct work to properly remove it from indoor environments.”
Radon is produced during the radioactive decay, or breakdown, of radium, which in turn comes from the breakdown of uranium, according to the EPA. Uranium essentially is everywhere in the earth’s crust, so radium and radon are present in almost all rocks, soil and water, the EPA website stated.
Radon generally enters homes through cracks and other holes in the foundation as it moves up from the ground into the air, the EPA reported. The home then traps the radon, which can build up.
Radon doesn’t build up in a home quickly, but testing during winter months — or “closed-house conditions” — can give a better idea of what the levels are, Thorell said. The EPA recommends testing a home every two years, he said.
The average concentration of radon in outdoor air is 0.4 pCi/L — picocuries per liter — while the average concentration in a home is about 1.3 pCi/L, according to the EPA. The EPA recommends mitigating homes with radon levels 4 pCi/L or above and recommends homes with levels 2 pCi/L or above consider being fixed.
A curie is the standard measure for the intensity of radioactivity in a sample of radioactive material — one picocurie is one-trillionth of a curie, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. For perspective, if the earth were reduced to one-trillionth of its diameter, the “picoearth” would be six times smaller than the thickness of a human hair, the Corps reported.
