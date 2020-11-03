TRAVERSE CITY — The question over who will represent Grand Traverse County in the state House of Representatives had no clear answer on Election Night.
Republican candidate John Roth had the lead over Democratic contender Dan O’Neil, both of Traverse City. But a race Roth seemed to be winning handily earlier Tuesday shifted as absentee ballot totals trickled in later, cutting the gap to one O’Neil voters could close.
Partial counts as of 11:40 p.m. Tuesday had Roth at 20,405 to 14,227 for O’Neil.
East Bay Township Clerk Susan Courtade reported 5,166 absentee ballots uncounted as of then, with nearly 7,000 to count in Traverse City, according to city Clerk Benjamin Marentette.
Other townships had yet to report their absentee ballot totals as well, Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said.
Whoever wins will take over after outgoing Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg, wraps his third and final term.
Roth said he was humbled by the support he received and believed the race was trending his way, but there were far too many uncounted votes for him to be comfortable with his lead.
“It’s all to do with the absentee ballots, there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “Unfortunately ... it’s hard to count them in a fast manner.”
That’s “par for the course” for an election taking place during a pandemic, he added.
Jonathan Geldof with O’Neil’s campaign said O’Neil wasn’t available when reached after midnight.
Other state House races around the state had incomplete tallies as well.
101ST DISTRICT
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, appeared to be headed for reelection over Democratic challenger Beth McGill-Rizer of Ludington.
McGill-Rizer had 14,533 votes to O’Malley’s 20,957 as of 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The 101st District covers Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee and Mason counties, district maps show.
103RD DISTRICT
Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, looked to be headed for her third term representing the 103rd District. Democratic challenger Zach Larson of Grayling had 9,419 votes to Rendon’s 23,806 as of 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The 103rd District covers Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties, district maps show.
105TH DISTRICT
Republican Ken Borton of Gaylord appeared to beat Jonathan Burke, a Democratic candidate also from Gaylord, to represent the 105th District. The winner will take a seat state Rep. Triston Cole, R-Mancelona, will leave after reaching his term limit.
Borton had 19,970 votes to Burke’s 9,848 by 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The district covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Montmorency, Oscoda and Otsego counties, district maps show.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
