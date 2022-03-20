WILLIAMSBURG — Planning commissioners were just two pages into 2020 Census data for Whitewater Township’s master plan rewrite when some questions about the racial demographics page derailed their recent meeting.
In the end, consultant Chris Grobbel resigned from his job in helping the township with the process over what he called inappropriate and “strange” questions. And a planning commissioner isn’t sure if he’ll come back over frustrations with board members for hanging up on the issue.
“Maybe if we can get things back on track, I don’t know,” said Carl Wroubel, the board member who’s still weighing whether to return. “I don’t need the grief, it’s just that simple.”
While Wroubel agreed with Grobbel that the questions about the township’s racial makeup data and the text that preceded it were inappropriate, planning commission Chairwoman Kim Mangus repeatedly insisted she wanted to ask if the preceding paragraph analyzing the data and comparing the township to surrounding areas was needed. She proposed providing the data and letting people draw their own conclusions.
“No one here has suggested one line of data be changed,” she told Wroubel at the meeting.
Township Supervisor Ron Popp agreed the master plan rewriting process is broken, he said. He wants to schedule a special meeting before an April 12 regular meeting to talk about how to get it back on track. That could include interviews with planning commissioners about their performance.
About an hour into the special meeting, planning commissioner Mike Jacobson said he was “opposed to this whole color issue.” He raised the point after objecting to demographic data like household income and seasonal housing as too intrusive.
“In my opinion, you’re either a citizen or you’re not a citizen,” he said. “With this government listing everybody by their color, that’s the government and the media promoting racism.”
Grobbel questioned whether it was an appropriate time to question census data, and Mangus said the data doesn’t include information on citizens versus noncitizens.
Grobbel rejected Mangus’ request for a table of data without the interpretation, and repeatedly told planners the data and categories in question come from the federal government.
Commissioner Al Keaton said he thinks “this race thing” is ridiculous, and noted he has a Black brother-in-law.
“The thing is, nobody cares anymore, nobody cares,” he said, while Mangus interjected she has a Chinese sister-in-law.
Grobbel asked why the board didn’t seem to want to talk about it if they didn’t care. He gave the statistics: 94.7 percent reported as white, 2.6 as American Indian or Alaska native, 0.2 percent as African American and 2.5 percent as Hispanic or Latino. He called the categories problematic, and added they’re all used by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Jacobson said he wanted to make a change, arguing voters have the most strength with their local government and the least at the federal level.
He suggested a comment to the effect that Whitewater Township is a diverse community.
Grobbel responded that it’s not, with a 94.7 percent white population.
“Nobody cares, but it’s not like it’s an exclusively white community, it’s not like you don’t let colored people in,” Jacobson said.
Grobbel said he thought the conversation was inappropriate and doubted if he’d be able to work with the township. He reiterated the categories are social constructs imposed by others and self-reported by Census respondents.
And those categories have shifted over time, he said: Italians weren’t considered white until the 1940s and Latino people — Grobbel referred to them as “Latinx” — are now being considered white “one by one.”
Mangus said Grobbel seemed to be misunderstanding the board and insisted that no one on the board has a problem with people of color.
“It’s that we have no problem with persons of color,” she said.
“If any person of color heard this conversation, they would take away the exact opposite,” Grobbel replied.
Then, he resigned.
“If we’re going to count numbers, most of my family is African American,” he said.
When reached later, Grobbel declined to comment.
Jacobson noted Grobbel’s point about Italians and said there aren’t labels for like Italian- or French-Americans.
“We don’t call the rest of the people in America and label them by their color,” he said.
Wroubel said he saw no point in any of the discussion, and questioned how Latino is considered a race. He added his fiance had married into a New Mexico family of Spanish descent and asked how they would be classified.
Mangus said her niece has trouble getting into college because she’s Chinese.
“I think that’s what Mike is pointing out, why are we making more of an issue than is necessary,” she said.
Mangus declined to comment when reached later, pointing to township policy naming the supervisor as the township spokesman.
Attempts to connect with Jacobson were unsuccessful.
Planners briefly moved onto other topics after Grobbel left, but when they returned to racial demographics, Wroubel voiced his frustration that a discussion had erupted over the topic after the expert they hired said the data was needed, eventually saying he would resign, too.
He did so as Mangus said she wanted to ask about the data’s introductory paragraph, and Keaton said board members need to be able to ask questions.
Keaton repeated this when reached later. He said there were several items in the draft Grobbel sent them that didn’t seem to fit Whitewater Township, but he and other planners never got a chance to ask about most of them.
But the demographics conversation went awry, whether because of peoples’ political agendas or something else, Keaton said. He wanted to know if the demographics data was legally required or not, but never got an answer.
“You’ve got the alleged expert in front of you, the guy standing at the microphone, and you’re asking questions of him and apparently that’s not allowed, or maybe only certain questions are allowed,” he said.
Some audience members were aghast, with Eileen Cianciolo telling the board the conversation was “unacceptable and appalling.”
Connie Hymore said she was “beside myself” and thought the embarrassment to the township over the discussion would be grave.
“I couldn’t hardly stand to listen to it but I couldn’t break away, because I couldn’t even believe what was going on,” she said.
Wroubel said he didn’t hear anybody say anything racist at the meeting, but thinks some board members didn’t understand that they were looking at Census data — he expected them to move along after briefly reviewing it, he said.
While audience member Randy Mielnik said he never used race in a land use or site plan decision in his experience as a professional planner, Wroubel later said including the Census data in the master plan could have its value, especially if the township wants to become a more diverse place.
Popp said he thinks people do care about skin color, even if he believes it would be nice that people of different races and nationalities are embraced for their differences.
“I think people do (care), and I think that’s what drives a lot of these types of questions or debates, that there are differences that we need to embrace,” he said.
Grobbel was the first planning consultant the township hired, and Popp said he wondered if the breakdown in communications had something to do with that.
Keaton said he hopes Grobbel reconsiders his decision to resign.
Wroubel agreed he’s still on the fence about coming back.
“The other side of it is, if I don’t, who will,” he said.
If Wroubel doesn’t come back, he’ll be the second departure from the already short-handed board within a week, Popp said. Mickey Dean resigned shortly before the meeting where the blow-up occurred because his work commitments conflicted with those of the board.
There’s also no township trustee on the board following a deadlock on who to appoint, as previously reported. Wroubel’s potential resignation could leave it at four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.