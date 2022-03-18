TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle staff won a slew of top honors from the state’s press association.
The Michigan Press Association hosted a virtual awards ceremony Thursday, showing the Record-Eagle competed in Division A — against the largest newspapers in the state like Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News and Grand Rapids Press.
Senior Reporter Mardi Link took a number of first-place finishes, including the Public Service Award for her Antrim County election lawsuit coverage; in government/education news for “Families worry they’ll fall through the cracks of no-fault insurance reform;” and in the Best Columnist category.
Link also won second place in the open-class “best writing” competition with “Seawind Saga: Pilot who crashed in Lake Michigan had 7 crashes in 7 days” and an honorable mention in news enterprise for “Homelessness in northern Michigan.”
Another open-class achiever was Reporter Sierra Clark, who won second place in the state-wide Rookie Writer competition among reporters with less than five years of experience. In Public Notice Journalism, former R-E Reporter Sheri McWhirter was a third-place finisher for her coverage of PFAS in the region.
Editorial writing earned first- and third-place accolades for News Editor Allison Batdorff (“When ‘the market’ toes the sand”) and Editor Nathan Payne, (“Clous’ behavior was an affront to our democratic process”).
The Record-Eagle sports department made a great showing with Sports Editor Brendan Quealy’s third place in feature story with “Learning to fly: Blessing Ovie’s dreams came true after refugee came to Traverse City;” and Sports Reporter James Cook’s third-place nod for his sports column “Not knowing why is the worst part.” The R-E’s sports podcast, “The Get Around,” also won an honorable mention.
Another honorable mention went to Photographer Jan-Michael Stump for his news photo “Tipsy Daisy.”
The newspaper’s design, led by Presentation Editor Brian Steele and Designer Aly Kleidon, won second place; and in Digital Presentation, helmed by Associate Editor Andy Taylor, the R-E took third place.
“This recognition is wonderful confirmation of the quality of the work our reporters, editors, photographers and designers produce every day for our community,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nate Payne. “I couldn’t be more proud of our hard-working team.”
Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder presented a number of awards in his capacity as the MPA president.
“I’m so proud of the recognition that our newsroom received,” Heidbreder said. “We work hard every day to cover the Grand Traverse region at a really high level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.