TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Record-Eagle Senior Reporter Mardi Link was named reporter of the year by the newspaper’s parent company.
CNHI, which owns and operates the Record-Eagle and about 100 other local newspapers in more than 20 states, announced the award at the conclusion of its annual contest judging this week.
Link was awarded reporter of the year honors in the contest division that includes the company’s largest newspapers.
“We are extraordinarily proud of Mardi,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne. “She is a tenacious, thoughtful reporter, and an accomplished writer. We are thankful to call Mardi our own.”
Judges specifically noted Link’s demonstrable ability to bring humanity to complex issues that face the Grand Traverse region. Link, a best-selling author, has been a freelance writer for the Record-Eagle for a number of years and joined the newsroom full time in August.
Record-Eagle Interim Editor Allison Batdorff also earned finalist honors in the contest for column writing, and the newspaper as a whole was named a finalist for its use of social media.
Contest results continued rolling in late in the week, with an announcement from a Michigan contest organized by a statewide wire service editors’ group.
This week several other Record-Eagle staffers were named finalists in the annual Michigan Associated Press Media Editors’ contest. The finalists include: Best Headline Writing, Allison Batdorff; Best Editorial Writing, Nathan Payne; Best Sports Column, James Cook, “A Story I Couldn’t Do Justice To”; Mark Urban, “A Tiny Ripple to an Emotional Wave”; Best Illustration or Graphic, Brendan Quealy, “741 to 1”; David Warfield, “The New Wild Boardman.”
The newspaper also was named a finalist for best newspaper design and best digital presence. APME, a statewide news organization will rank winners in each category in early April.
