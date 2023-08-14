Model1Linotype.jpg

868 A.D.

Diamond Sutra.jpg

The Diamond Sutra, a Buddhist text, is the earliest known complete woodblock printed book with wood-cut illustrations. It was made from seven rolls of paper pasted together. More than 16 feet long, it was double-folded into book form. Its cover and calligraphy reflect highly advanced wood-cutting and printing techniques.

early-printing-press-150.jpg

1452

Johannes Gutenberg develops the concept of movable type in Germany. His system allows mass production of movable type. If a letter breaks down, it can be replaced. When the one page is finished, the type can be reused for the next page or book.

The first books were Bibles and religious tracts.

Movable type now is considered one of the major technological inventions of history that over the next centuries will lead to the Renaissance, democracy, Martin Luther’s split from the Roman Catholic Church, literacy, and newspapers.

The printing press itself was not a single invention, but a synthesis in Gutenberg’s workshop of technologies known centuries before in Europe and Asia before – the wine or olive oil screw-type press, block print technology, paper and oil-based inks.

1500 — 1800

H-Printing-Pres-1568.bmp

More than 130 printing presses exist in Europe. Printing methods remain unchanged for about three centuries.

Type is set by hand and printed in flat presses. “Printer’s devils,” or apprentices, ink the type with large round pads of leather stuffed with wool, also called balls. The first presses were constructed with wood and screws, made like the old-fashioned cheese press.

1798

Stanhope-Press-1798.jpg

By 1800, Lord Stanhope had constructed a press completely from cast iron, reducing the force required by 90% while doubling the size of the printed area.[8] While Stanhope’s “mechanical theory” had improved the efficiency of the press, it still was only capable of 250 sheets per hour. German printer Friedrich Koenig would be the first to design a non-manpowered machine—using steam.

Earl Stanhope creates an iron “platen” press with levers that press the “platen.” or flat plate, that overlies the paper and receives the pressure with more force than the old hand press. It produces clearer impressions than older methods. Iron hand presses begin to replace wooden ones. Printers can produce 250 single-sheet impressions an hour.

In 1811, The first good inking rollers are invented, a crucial development in newspaper production.

Koenig%27s_steam_press_-_1814.jpg

1814

Modern printing is born when the Times in London uses the first steam-powered press, invented by Frederick Koenig in the early 1800s. The press includes a movable cylinder, inking rollers, and a mechanical method of taking off the impression. It can print thousands of newspapers at a time. From 1833-1835, dailies in New York, Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia, using the new steam-driven press, create the “penny-press,” selling newspapers for 1-cent rather than the normal 6 cents.

1847-1862

Hoe 4-cylinder rotary press.jpg

Hoe’s Four-Cylinder Rotary Press 1847 Speeding up the production of the printed word This rotary press was made by Richard M. Hoe, a prolific New York City inventor of presses and press components in the early 1800s. Hoe’s company began making hand presses in 1822 before switching to the production of faster-printing cylinder presses nine years later. The speed of the cylinder press was limited, however. It printed just one page with each back-and-forth motion of its bed. Hoe hit upon the idea of fastening lead type around the circumference of a very large cylinder in the center of the press. By rotating the cylinder, he thus created a rotary press that turned constantly in one direction. The number of pages printed per hour now depended on how fast this large cylinder turned--and on how many impression cylinders were fitted around its circumference. The Hoe rotary press shown here has four. Notes

Growing demand for news increases demand for faster presses. In 1847, American Richard Hoe makes a press with the type form fastened to a large revolving central cylinder about which were grouped from 4 to 10 cylinders carrying the paper to be printed. The 10-cylinder Hoe press, developed in 1862,becomes champion press of the world, capable of printing 10,000 complete newspaper copies an hour.

1858

Morgan Bates starts the Grand Traverse Herald in Traverse City, the first newspaper in Michigan north of Grand Rapids. It’s unknown what kind of press he used.

1865

adams_civilwar.jpg

Elvin S. Sprague starts the Eagle in Elk Rapids on a small Adams military press. The following year, the Traverse Bay Eagle, becomes the first newspaper in northern Michigan to purchase a steam-driven press.

1880s

linotype.jpg

Linotype machine is developed by German immigrant Ottmar Mergenthaler. It makes the typesetting process five times faster than doing it by hand. Mechanical typesetting machines were the standard in typesetting well into the second half of the 20th century.

1904

Whitlock-press1904b.jpg

Herald & Record Co. replaces it presses and typesetting machines to speed up press runs for its expanding circulation area. The new Duplex Perfecting Press produce 6,000 papers an hour. The new Linotype can set the type in hot lead, making 2,600 impressions a minute. The Whitlock press can produce quality books, catalogs, color and color illustrations for commercial printing.

1922

Record-Eagle purchases new Duplex Tubular Rotary Press for $24,000 to improve print, speed delivery and handle larger advertising. It is the only type of its kind in northern Michigan in 1922 and generally is found at larger city dailies, the paper reports.

1975

Ottaway Newspapers converts Record-Eagle from “hot” to “cold” typesetting, or from hot-lead Linotype production to computer-assisted photo composition process.

1992

press-today.jpg

The $10 million Record-Eagle printing plant starts production in its new building on Keane Drive off Garfield Road about five miles south of the downtown office, which houses business, editorial, circulation and composition departments.

