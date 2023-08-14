Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle’s 165th anniversary special section. Click here to read the section in its entirety online.
868 A.D.
The Diamond Sutra, a Buddhist text, is the earliest known complete woodblock printed book with wood-cut illustrations. It was made from seven rolls of paper pasted together. More than 16 feet long, it was double-folded into book form. Its cover and calligraphy reflect highly advanced wood-cutting and printing techniques.
1452
Johannes Gutenberg develops the concept of movable type in Germany. His system allows mass production of movable type. If a letter breaks down, it can be replaced. When the one page is finished, the type can be reused for the next page or book.
The first books were Bibles and religious tracts.
Movable type now is considered one of the major technological inventions of history that over the next centuries will lead to the Renaissance, democracy, Martin Luther’s split from the Roman Catholic Church, literacy, and newspapers.
The printing press itself was not a single invention, but a synthesis in Gutenberg’s workshop of technologies known centuries before in Europe and Asia before – the wine or olive oil screw-type press, block print technology, paper and oil-based inks.
1500 — 1800
More than 130 printing presses exist in Europe. Printing methods remain unchanged for about three centuries.
Type is set by hand and printed in flat presses. “Printer’s devils,” or apprentices, ink the type with large round pads of leather stuffed with wool, also called balls. The first presses were constructed with wood and screws, made like the old-fashioned cheese press.
1798
Earl Stanhope creates an iron “platen” press with levers that press the “platen.” or flat plate, that overlies the paper and receives the pressure with more force than the old hand press. It produces clearer impressions than older methods. Iron hand presses begin to replace wooden ones. Printers can produce 250 single-sheet impressions an hour.
In 1811, The first good inking rollers are invented, a crucial development in newspaper production.
1814
Modern printing is born when the Times in London uses the first steam-powered press, invented by Frederick Koenig in the early 1800s. The press includes a movable cylinder, inking rollers, and a mechanical method of taking off the impression. It can print thousands of newspapers at a time. From 1833-1835, dailies in New York, Boston, Baltimore and Philadelphia, using the new steam-driven press, create the “penny-press,” selling newspapers for 1-cent rather than the normal 6 cents.
1847-1862
Growing demand for news increases demand for faster presses. In 1847, American Richard Hoe makes a press with the type form fastened to a large revolving central cylinder about which were grouped from 4 to 10 cylinders carrying the paper to be printed. The 10-cylinder Hoe press, developed in 1862,becomes champion press of the world, capable of printing 10,000 complete newspaper copies an hour.
1858
Morgan Bates starts the Grand Traverse Herald in Traverse City, the first newspaper in Michigan north of Grand Rapids. It’s unknown what kind of press he used.
1865
Elvin S. Sprague starts the Eagle in Elk Rapids on a small Adams military press. The following year, the Traverse Bay Eagle, becomes the first newspaper in northern Michigan to purchase a steam-driven press.
1880s
Linotype machine is developed by German immigrant Ottmar Mergenthaler. It makes the typesetting process five times faster than doing it by hand. Mechanical typesetting machines were the standard in typesetting well into the second half of the 20th century.
1904
Herald & Record Co. replaces it presses and typesetting machines to speed up press runs for its expanding circulation area. The new Duplex Perfecting Press produce 6,000 papers an hour. The new Linotype can set the type in hot lead, making 2,600 impressions a minute. The Whitlock press can produce quality books, catalogs, color and color illustrations for commercial printing.
1922
Record-Eagle purchases new Duplex Tubular Rotary Press for $24,000 to improve print, speed delivery and handle larger advertising. It is the only type of its kind in northern Michigan in 1922 and generally is found at larger city dailies, the paper reports.
1975
Ottaway Newspapers converts Record-Eagle from “hot” to “cold” typesetting, or from hot-lead Linotype production to computer-assisted photo composition process.
1992
The $10 million Record-Eagle printing plant starts production in its new building on Keane Drive off Garfield Road about five miles south of the downtown office, which houses business, editorial, circulation and composition departments.
