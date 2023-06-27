TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Public Radio and the Traverse City Record-Eagle won accolades for a collaborative effort to spotlight "Kids in Crisis."
The three-part series, co-reported and co-written by IPR reporter Michael Livingston and R-E reporter Elizabeth Brewer, explored northern Michigan's lack of resources for juvenile offenders and young people who need inpatient mental health care.
It won first place in the "Collaborative Effort" category of the national Public Media Journalists Association awards this past weekend.
The awards celebrate the best in public radio journalism nationwide, according to an IPR statement. IPR competes in Division B, which is comprised of stations with four to seven full-time news staff members.
Livingston is a Report for America corps member, shared by IPR and the Record-Eagle, to expand the coverage area into the Straits of Mackinac region, a largely rural area at risk of becoming a news desert. Donations can be made to this effort at www.interlochenpublicradio.org/ and https://www.reportforamerica.org/.
IPR also won:
- First-place award in short documentary for Points North, "The Trail Less Traveled"
- First place, use of sound for Points North, "Thin as a Rail"
- Second place for a series, Points North, "[Un]Natural Selection"
