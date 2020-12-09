From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle will expand its newsroom staff, and grow its coverage of Indigenous communities in 2021 thanks to a growing partnership with Report for America.
The nationwide journalism initiative on Tuesday announced new and expanded partnerships that will place more than 300 journalists in more than 200 newsrooms. The selection of the Record-Eagle to host Michigan’s only dedicated Indigenous affairs reporter doubles Report for America’s investment in Traverse City.
The Record-Eagle was selected to host Data Journalist Kaye LaFond in 2020, creating a rare full-time data reporting beat in a local newspaper newsroom in Michigan. Report for America, an initiative of the nonprofit The Ground Truth Project, provides up to half of each reporter’s salary for up to three years, with the expectation partner newsrooms seek local supporters to cover the balance of each reporter’s salary and benefits.
“There is a growing awareness that the crisis in local journalism has everything to do with the crisis in our democracy; but we believe trusted, local journalism breaks down barriers and brings people together. Supporting local news through Report for America is part of the way forward, a way to restore civic engagement and respectful dialogue across the divides in our country,” said Charles Sennott, GroundTruth chief executive officer and co-founder of Report for America. “We can’t wait to work with our newsroom partners and our reporting corps to restore journalism from the ground up.”
Report for America launched in 2017 with the objective of placing 1,000 journalists in newsrooms across the U.S. by 2024 to combat a decades-long contraction in the number of reporters on the ground in communities. Between 2008 and 2019, more than 36,000 jobs were cut from newspaper newsrooms nationwide, and hundreds of newspapers have closed their doors.
RFA leaders aim to place journalists in partner newsrooms where they can focus on under-covered topics and communities.
“We are ecstatic Report for America chose to expand its investment in our newsroom and our community,” said Record-Eagle Editor Nate Payne. “For far too long, Indigenous communities across Michigan have gone without meaningful representation in local and statewide news. We are taking a meaningful step in the right direction thanks to the help of RFA and our extraordinary community.”
The Record-Eagle began work to grow Indigenous journalism in the Grand Traverse region in 2020 through a partnership with the Mishigamiing Journalism Project and Indigenizing the News. That combined effort aims to train emerging Indigenous journalists and publish their work in news outlets across Michigan.
“Committing the reporting skills of a full-time journalist to covering an underserved community is extraordinary educational opportunity for our readers and for the Indigenous citizens who contribute to vitality of the Grand Traverse region,” said Bob Giles, a member of the Record-Eagle editorial board, former curator of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University, and Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper editor.
The Record-Eagle is one of eight newsrooms in Michigan selected for Report for America partnerships and one of four to host more than one RFA corps member. The newspaper has the largest newsroom north of Lansing, and increasingly has been called upon to fill voids in nearby communities as other news organizations contract.
“With the local news system shrinking, it’s important that we both put more and more reporters in the field — and that we help newsrooms that are working toward becoming more sustainable, and more grounded in the community,” said Steven Waldman, president and co-founder of Report for America. “It’s particularly gratifying that newsrooms have, en masse, decided that they want to do better coverage of communities of color and rural areas.”
Report for America’s work is funded by a growing list of philanthropic leaders, including the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Facebook Journalism Project, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Lumina Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Heising-Simons Foundation, the Henry L. Kimelman Foundation, the Tow Foundation, the Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation and more.
“We are so pleased to be associated with this program,” said Record-Eagle Publisher Paul Heidbreder. “Serving our community where there’s been a shortfall in coverage is something our newsroom team aspires to improve on each day. This program will allow us to fill a void and support our community like never before. We are grateful to be selected for RFA again.”
Report for America also is one of six finalists for a MacArthur Foundation 100&Change grant — a single $100 million grant that will be awarded in the spring of 2021 to an organization to help accelerate its mission.
Got to www.record-eagle.com/RFA to support Report for America journalists in our community.
