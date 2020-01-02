TRAVERSE CITY — A relatively peaceful New Year’s Eve bookended 2019 in Traverse City.
Traverse City Police Department Chief Jeff O’Brien noted no drunk-driving arrests or crashes within city limits during Dec. 31 celebrations, and officers only responded to a handful of disorderly calls.
“I thought it was really pretty, you know, well-mannered,” said O’Brien, who worked the department’s command center through the holiday. “It wasn’t too bad.”
He attributes the lack of operating-while-intoxicated arrests to the rise of other options, like Uber and downtown cabs.
“A lot of people are really getting the message that if they’re drinking, they’re not driving,” O’Brien said. “If you go downtown, you look at the 100 block of south Union (Street), there’s 15, 20 cabs down there, and Ubers.”
Police only cuffed one man that evening after a call to the Safe Harbor homeless shelter.
Witnesses detailed a spat in which one man threatened another at knifepoint, O’Brien said, before running from the building.
Officers later recognized the 43-year-old walking along a set of train tracks. He initially ignored commands, O’Brien said, until the officer asked him where his knife was. The man responded by reaching for the blade, spurring the officer to draw his gun and again order the man to place his hands on his head. He complied and was swiftly cuffed and taken to jail.
Neither he nor the 27-year-old man he’s accused of threatening were injured.
The case awaits review by Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg. Police have recommended charges of felonious assault and resisting and obstructing police.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department deputies saw a similarly quiet evening, according to Capt. Randy Fewless, with few drunk-driving incidents.
City police officers also responded to several minor incidents, including a flock of wild turkeys milling about downtown and a shoving match outside U and I Lounge during the CherryT Ball Drop, but they were able to break up the matters, O’Brien said. They also collected a few lost credit cards and steered a drunk man walking in the street toward the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail.
“You get 10,000 people together, there’s gonna be a problem, right?” O’Brien said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.