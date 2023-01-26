TRAVERSE CITY — Prevention could be the key for how a drug overdose task force helps meet a statewide goal of halving fatal overdoses by 2025.
Jennifer Campbell, a police social worker coordinator with the Traverse City Police Department, told city commissioners Monday that the department’s Quick Response Team takes a different approach than most. Rather than focusing on connecting someone with services after they overdose, the team also works to connect the city’s most vulnerable populations to what she called “wrap-around” services, including treatment.
“The goal of this program is to reduce emergency calls related to vulnerable populations for our law enforcement officers, and that becomes especially important as we look at how many people we think are actually eligible for this program,” she said.
Those who have recently overdosed or who are experiencing two out of three crises — homelessness, mental illness or substance abuse — are considered most vulnerable, Campbell said.
A rough estimate places the number within Traverse City at 323, although it’s hardly a perfect number. For one, it probably double-counts people who have been arrested more than once or have overlapping issues — homelessness and mental illness, for example.
Campbell said 27 people are participating in the Quick Response Team’s program. That means they’ve been referred by friends, family or one of a growing number of partnering agencies and organizations. She follows up with each person referred to the program and determines if they qualify. If they want to take part, she refers them for services from one of those partners.
Organizations working with the Quick Response Team so far include Goodwill of Northern Michigan, Safe Harbor, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Services. That nonprofit agreed to dedicate two beds to Quick Response Team participants who want help with withdrawal management.
The Quick Response Team can confidentially discuss the details of its participants, an important element for some partner agencies, Campbell said.
Secondary partners, or organizations that can both refer someone and provide them services, include Munson Behavioral Health and Harm Reduction Michigan. The second of the two is helping the Quick Response Team with one of its goals: distribute more naloxone kits.
The compound reverses opioid overdoses and Campbell said it can reduce the fatality of those overdoses by 90 percent. Harm Reduction Michigan is placing the kits throughout town, including in boxes resembling newspaper racks.
One such rack outside the Traverse Area District Library’s Woodmere Avenue main building was almost fully stocked Tuesday afternoon. Inside were rows of cardboard boxes, each containing two doses of Narcan nasal spray — Narcan is a trade name for naloxone — with instructions on how to use it on a fold-out flap.
Campbell said one goal is to better track how those kits are distributed, and to ensure that naloxone is used for every overdose.
City Manager Marty Colburn said pink “N” window stickers around town indicate places where Narcan kits are available, including at the Governmental Center.
The Quick Response Team has done well in meeting the requirements for the grant that funded it, Campbell said — University of Michigan, which is overseeing the grant, dubbed Traverse City’s team the “golden child” for how quickly it has been rolled out, she said.
But there’s still work to do, including setting up more secondary partnerships.
Commissioner Mi Stanley suggested one, noting Traverse Health Clinic where she works has an addiction treatment program. Other community health centers in town could be partners as well.
Another goal is to cut the gap between an overdose and when the Quick Response Team follows up with that person to connect them with treatment or other services, Campbell said. The team uses a data set that shows overdoses from about 10 days ago, while the most critical window to follow up is 24 to 72 hours.
“Sometimes we’re late on the ball, so we’re trying to make that better with our community partnerships, but that’s something we’re hoping to accomplish is reduced response time so we can increase the response,” she said.
Other future steps include partnering with “justice” organizations, like local courts and a jail diversion program, plus potentially expanding the team to include Grand Traverse County, Campbell said.
Colburn said the Quick Response Team is part of the city’s community policing approach, which aims to find solutions for issues like the “scourge” of overdose deaths. Traverse City is not alone — 65 people died of overdoses in Traverse City in 2021, Campbell said.
Colburn said the daughter of someone connected to city government — he wouldn’t name them — lost her fiance to a heroin overdose in fall 2022.
“This can happen to anyone in any strata of our society,” Colburn said. “It doesn’t really matter where in terms of how much you make or race.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.