INTERLOCHEN — The optics on bureaucratic bonuses carved from COVID-19 hazard money changed after Green Lake Township officials voted to give themselves raises this spring.
Green Lake Township trustees on May 18 voted 6-1 to grant themselves thousands in extra pay from a pool of American Rescue Plan Act money the municipality will receive in 2021 — allocations that in some cases were thousands more than the officials earmarked for the township’s frontline employees.
Now, after similar bonuses paid to elected officials in Shiawassee County fell under legal scrutiny, Green Lake officials say they may backtrack on the plan they approved.
The approved allocations gave Green Lake Supervisor Marvin Radke a $10,000 bonus, and the same for township Clerk Judith Kramer, documents show. Township Treasurer Andy Marek was set to get $5,700, and trustees Paul Biondo (who cast the lone “no” vote), David Bieganowski, Sherry West and Pat McDonald each would get $1,000. So too would the deputy clerk, supervisor and treasurer, with four township staff to get $2,500.
The money would come from the $310,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds the township is set to receive in 2021, with another $310,000 set to arrive in 2022.
Since May, township officials have learned that federal definitions for how the money can be spent differ from state ones, Radke said.
“We are poised to place this on the town board agenda to discuss rescinding the recipients that do not qualify as essential but are deemed critical per federal treasury standards,” he wrote in an email. “In essence removing administrative staff, trustees and deputies of the officers of the board.”
Marek said Green Lake hasn’t received any of the American Rescue Plan Act money yet so the bonuses haven’t been paid. The latest he heard is that the township should have the money by September, well past the originally expected May or June distribution.
That turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as it’s an opportunity for the township consult with legal counsel, the Michigan Township Association and more to figure out if some of those bonuses need to be rescinded, Marek said.
“Everything we did was on the up and up and done properly, and based on the information we had, everything was appropriate,” he said. “And if new information comes out, I have the full confidence in our board that we’re going to do what’s right to bring it in compliance.”
In the intervening months, Shiawassee County commissioners opted to give their own bonuses back amid an uproar and advice that the bonuses could be unconstitutional, the Associated Press reported.
Commissioners for the county between Flint and Lansing agreed to return the money shortly after accepting it when Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner told them the bonuses likely violated a clause of the Michigan Constitution barring “extra compensation for public officers and contractors after services had already been rendered.”
The imbroglio prompted the Shiawassee County commission chairman to resign the leadership position (but not his commission office), and spilled into the courts when a county resident sued over an alleged Open Meetings Act violation, WJRT-TV reported.
They did so because commissioners made the July 15 decision in closed session. Mark Latchana, a 7th Circuit Court judge, put an injunction in late July on issuing bonuses totaling $500,000.
A firm answer on whether the bonuses for township officials would be proper or constitutional was hard to come by.
Messages left for the Michigan Township Association weren’t returned as of Friday.
Kit Tholen, deputy civil counsel for Grand Traverse County, said he couldn’t comment on the situation in Green Lake Township without knowing more.
Lynsey Mukomel, a press secretary for state Attorney General Dana Nessel, said in an email the attorney general’s office was aware of the situation in Green Lake Township, but declined to say more in response to follow-up questions.
And a Michigan Department of Treasury spokesman referred questions to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
A spokesperson for the federal department said rules are clear that state and local funds from ARPA used for premium pay should prioritize low-income workers disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and essential workers who faced the greatest risk. Any local government using the funds for bonuses to those who didn’t have to be physically present to do their job or in excess of the statutory amount would be expected to repay the federal government.
Trustees also approved bonuses for deputy township officers, township staff and the emergency services department, ranging from $750 for firefighter Chris Stark to $8,000 each for Chief Daryl Case and Assistant Chief Mike Stinson. Capt. Doug Fak was set to get slightly less, at $7,500, with five paramedic or EMT firefighters poised to get $7,000, one to get $2,000, and two medical first responder firefighters to get $1,000.
Marek said he put the majority of the work into those figures, with input from Radke and Kramer. He calculated the amounts based on the amount of extra time people put in, as well as the risk of exposure.
Radke said he and other township officials put in plenty of extra work to keep the government running during the pandemic. They also had to walk a political tightrope as tempers flared over the pandemic response.
“It was a huge balancing act to appease as many people as humanly possible, to still conduct business that the anti-mask and anti-executive order people wanted and also to make sure it was safe enough, to make sure we were wearing masks and wearing gloves,” he said. “We have to serve as many, the majority of the people, as best as we could and can.”
Marek said township officials put in five- to seven-day weeks, sometimes 18 hours per day, and risked exposure to COVID-19 in dealing with the public, who may have been infected but without symptoms. Meanwhile, emergency services department’s workload didn’t change much, although their risk increased — Marek himself is an emergency services department employee, he said.
“I stand by those numbers we came up with, I think they were fair and equitable,” he said.
A number listed for Biondo was disconnected.
